ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is here with overnight dates. And fans are excited to see more Charity Lawson with Xavier Bonner. Xavier charmed Charity from the beginning of their romance. But she had reservations about him, as she wasn’t sure if he was ready to commit to an engagement. She also spoke about why she thinks Xavier reminds her of her ex-boyfriend. Here’s what she shared.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding overnight dates and Xavier Bonner.]

Charity Lawson said Xavier Bonner reminds her of her ex-boyfriend

Charity Lawson and Xavier Bonner have an intense connection, and fans will continue to watch their romance in The Bachelorette 2023 overnight dates. When Charity had her first one-on-one date with Xavier, she commented on how elements of his personality reminded her of her ex-boyfriend. Charity and her ex didn’t seem to end their relationship on good terms, as he reportedly cheated on her.

Charity spoke to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about Xavier’s similarities to her ex. “Xavier does have … he’s such a contagious person, but at times, he has these tactics that I don’t know if he just has done in his past dating experience, but it’s like, for me, I’m also craving for a guy who can just give emotional depth, too, and have this emotional intelligence. And I like asking questions that are going to challenge you. And I feel like sometimes … he kind of deflects a little bit and uses flirtation … to kind of avoid the conversation, and I picked up on that.”

Charity explained that Xavier and her ex similarly danced around tough conversations. “So, that’s kind of like what I’m referring to is like, he reminds me of my ex, because it’s like I could never get past a certain point. … Can he be a boyfriend? Sure. But is he husband? I don’t know if he can get there.”

The couple argues during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 overnight dates

Charity Lawson and Xavier Bonner develop a close relationship over time, but they hit a speed bump in The Bachelorette 2023 hometowns. The previews show Charity crying while speaking to one of her final three men. “We’re a week away from you being down on one knee, and you don’t even know what you want,” she says through tears. Spoilers note she was likely speaking to Xavier, though that line didn’t surface during overnights. Instead, Xavier admitted to Charity that he was unfaithful in his last relationship.

“They have a disagreement at the night portion of the date,” Reality Steve says in the Daily Roundup podcast on Aug. 7, 2023. “I think she puts him in a car. Whether or not he comes back, I have no idea.”

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

