Xavier Bonner and Charity Lawson have a tough conversation during overnight week in 'The Bachelorette' 2023. Here's what goes down.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues with overnight dates on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Charity Lawson has three men remaining — Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, and Dotun Olubeko. But previews show Charity and Xavier’s date may not go as planned, as they get into an argument ahead of the overnight portion of their date. Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers surrounding Xavier and Charity.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding overnight dates.]

Charity Lawson and Xavier Bonner argue before his overnight date

The Bachelorette 2023 overnight dates mark the first time Charity Lawson gets to spend the night with her final three men. She developed strong connections with Xavier Bonner, Dotun Olubeko, and Joey Graziadei, and she enjoyed meeting their families the week before during hometowns. But, according to spoilers, Charity’s overnight date with Xavier doesn’t go according to plan.

“As for the rose ceremony, I do not know if Xavier doesn’t get a rose or she sends him home earlier during his overnight date, something also shown in the previews numerous times,” Reality Steve reports. “Charity confronting him, saying they’re a week away from a proposal and he doesn’t know what he wants, etc. Something to that effect. Regardless, Xavier is eliminated at No. 3.”

Reality Steve touched on Xavier and Charity’s date again in the Daily Roundup podcast on Aug. 7, 2023. “It starts out with Xavier,” he says. “Just based on all the previews, it certainly looks like she sends Xavier home before they have their overnight date. They have a disagreement during the night portion of the date. I think she puts him in a car. Whether or not he comes back, I have no idea.”

Reality Steve noted he doesn’t know if fans will see a rose ceremony during overnight date week. It’s possible that Xavier could briefly return, and Charity sends him home once more during the rose ceremony. It’s also possible that Charity skips the ceremony altogether.

The midseason trailer for The Bachelorette 2023 hints at trouble between Charity and one of her final men, and spoilers noted she was likely speaking to Xavier. “We’re a week away from you being down on one knee, and you don’t even know what you want,” she tells one of the men through tears. Another clip shows a car driving away.

Only 2 men move forward after ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 overnights

The Bachelorette 2023 overnight dates are full of surprises. While Charity Lawson reportedly argues with Xavier Bonner and sends him home, she gets a surprise visit from Aaron Bryant. Aaron hopes to rekindle his relationship with Charity. Unfortunately, spoilers note Charity sends Aaron home after spending time with him. He doesn’t receive an overnight date.

With two men heading home during overnights, that leaves Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko in the finale. The Men Tell All airs Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, while the finale airs Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.