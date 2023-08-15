Frontrunner Xavier Bonner posted about how shared the 'worst' aspects of his past with Charity Lawson in 'The Bachelorette' 2023.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is nearly over. Charity Lawson has a tough decision to make regarding her final three men. During Fantasy Suites week, she sent Xavier Bonner home after he revealed he couldn’t promise he wouldn’t cheat on Charity in the future. Now, The Bachelorette Men Tell All features Xavier and Charity speaking about their breakup. Here’s what he posted to Instagram about sharing the “worst parts” of his “past.”

Xavier Bonner says he shared the ‘worst parts’ of his ‘past’ in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023

The Bachelorette 2023 Men Tell All airs on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and Charity Lawson’s exes gather to speak to her before the finale airs. Most recently, Charity sent Xavier Bonner home after a disastrous Fantasy Suites week. Xavier and Charity had an excellent daytime date, and Xavier revealed to Charity that he was falling in love with her. But the dinner portion of their date took a turn for the worse.

During the dinner date, Xavier revealed to Charity that he cheated on his most recent ex-girlfriend. He explained the duration of the infidelity. It occurred multiple times over a week while he vacationed with his friends. Xavier told Charity that he hoped never to repeat the same behaviors, but he couldn’t guarantee faithfulness. He also told Charity he needed to “see more” to determine whether he’d remain loyal.

After Xavier’s truth bombs, Charity tells him she couldn’t offer him the overnight portion of the date. She walked him out and sent him home.

Several days after the Fantasy Suites aired, Xavier posted about the experience on Instagram. Within the post, he called his journey with Charity “immensely eye-opening.”

“It’s never easy to share the worst parts of your past with someone you love (let alone the world!), but honesty and accountability are necessary for growth,” he wrote. “This journey was all about vulnerability, and although I may not have always been as clear or eloquent in expressing myself as I would’ve liked to be, I’m forever grateful for this experience.”

“This was the ultimate experiment in love for me,” he continued. “And while all experiments leave me with unforgettable lessons, this one, in particular, has also better prepared me to move through life with more self-awareness.”

He and Charity Lawson rehash their last discussion during ‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All

Xavier Bonner and Charity Lawson discuss the end of their relationship during The Bachelorette 2023 Men Tell All. A clip from the Men Tell All shows Xavier telling Charity that he had “no doubt” that he was ready to be with Charity for the rest of his life. But he claimed he miscommunicated his feelings. After what he expressed to her, Charity then says she’d look like a fool if she allowed him to continue in the competition.

“You were saying, ‘I don’t want to cheat on you.’ Instead of saying, ‘I don’t want to cheat,’ ‘I won’t,'” Charity tells Xavier on stage. “I’d be a fool to sit there and be like, alright, he basically told me, ‘I don’t trust myself to commit.’ You just kept almost essentially digging yourself deeper. And it’s like, what the f*** is going on?”

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

