Xavier Bonner posted to Instagram before his final date with Charity Lawson in 'The Bachelorette' 2023 aired. Here's what he posted.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 overnights showed the disconnect between Charity Lawson and Xavier Bonner. Charity and Xavier had a strong attraction that appeared to deepen each week. Unfortunately, Xavier dropped a bomb on Charity during overnights, resulting in his elimination. Here’s what he posted to Instagram before his final night with Charity.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding overnights and Xavier Bonner.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 star Xavier Bonner posted about ‘balance’ before his shocking confession

The Bachelorette 2023 contestant Xavier Bonner quickly became a fan favorite to win Charity Lawson’s heart. Xavier showed Charity his soft and sensitive side when speaking about his parents and his love of knitting. And Charity adored meeting his family during hometowns. Unfortunately, their overnight date didn’t go as planned. Xavier revealed to Charity that he cheated on his last girlfriend — and he couldn’t promise Charity he’d never cheat again.

“In my heart, there’s not any f***ing doubt,” Xavier told Charity over dinner. “But, in my mind, there is that doubt. And for me to get to that point, that has to happen tonight. I need to see more.”

“What do you need to see? Nothing,” Charity angrily tells the camera. “This is me. Like, that is what you get. Us in a bedroom is not going to determine whether or not you can see longevity in a relationship. F*** this. I’m so mad.”

Charity ultimately sent Xavier home for his inability to promise his loyalty to her. “I’m sorry,” she told him. “Maybe that’s too high of an expectation.”

A day before Xavier and Charity’s final date, Xavier posted two photos of himself to Instagram. One photo shows him working on his laptop with a baseball cap covering his face. The other shows him smiling while holding a beer. “Balance,” he captioned the post.

Fans weren’t impressed. “Better make your page private, ’cause after tonight, it’s not looking great for you, sir,” a fan commented.

“Lost all respect for you, and I was really rooting for you,” another fan wrote. “You knew what this was; why did you waste her time?”

“How on earth did you think that saying you need ‘to see more tonight’ would get her to take you to the Fantasy Suite?” another fan questioned.

Will fans see him in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023?

Now that Xavier Bonner is no longer a contender in The Bachelorette 2023, will fans see him on Bachelor in Paradise 2023?

ABC hasn’t released the official cast listing for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 yet. And spoiler guru Reality Steve also noted he doesn’t know whether Xavier will hit the beach. Some men from Charity Lawson’s season have been confirmed, though. They include Tanner Courtad, Sean McLaughlin, and Aaron Bryant.

“I know that Sean’s gonna be there at some point,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast. “Tanner’s going to be there at some point. They might be in the initial cast, I don’t know.”

“There’s obviously going to be many more from Charity’s season that go down there,” he continued.

“Aaron didn’t win because that guy’s on Paradise,” Reality Steve added. “It’s clear that he didn’t win.”

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

