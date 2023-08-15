Early spoilers suggest the next star of 'The Bachelor' 2024 is a finalist from Charity Lawson's season of 'The Bachelorette.' Here's who it could be.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is nearly over, and fans can’t wait to hear what’s next for The Bachelor 2024. Early spoilers note that one of Charity Lawson’s finalists is likely to become the next lead. Could the rumors be true? Here are The Bachelor 2024 and The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 and The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding the next lead.]

Joey Graziadei from Charity Lawson’s season is likely the next lead of ‘The Bachelor’ 2024, spoilers say

Fans keeping up with Charity Lawson in The Bachelorette 2023 know Joey Graziadei well. Joey caught Charity’s eye at the beginning of the season, and he and Charity established a loving, wholesome relationship through his time on the show. While he and Charity hit a few road bumps during hometowns, neither wanted to let their connection go. And Charity invited Joey to spend the night with her during Fantasy Suites week.

After Fantasy Suites week, Charity revealed she was completely in love with Joey, and Joey felt the same for her. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note Joey is Charity’s runner-up. But Reality Steve has exciting news for Joey fans. According to The Bachelor 2024 spoilers, production likely chooses Joey to become the next lead.

“She had strong feelings for him. Very strong feelings,” Reality Steve posted. “But only one person can get chosen at the end of the season every season. One person is hurt and the other isn’t. Joey will be fine, seemingly they’re setting him up for the next Bachelor, but this s*** happened at the end of April. When this airs, it’ll almost be the end of August. He’s over it and so should the fan base.”

There’s no early evidence to suggest Joey Graziadei heads to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

After The Bachelorette, several of Charity Lawson’s men will head to Bachelor in Paradise 2023. But early reports from Reality Steve never mentioned Joey Graziadei as a potential Paradise contestant, leading fans to believe that The Bachelor 2024 spoilers are correct.

Tanner Courtad and Sean McLaughlin were the first men from Charity’s season to reportedly hit the beach. “I know that Sean’s gonna be there at some point,” the spoiler guru noted in his podcast, Daily Roundup. “Tanner’s going to be there at some point. They might be in the initial cast, I don’t know.”

“There’s obviously going to be many more from Charity’s season that go down there,” he continued.

Later, Reality Steve mentioned that Aaron Bryant hits Paradise. “Aaron didn’t win because that guy’s on Paradise. It’s clear that he didn’t win,” he said.

Who does Charity Lawson choose in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023?

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve, Charity Lawson chooses Dotun Olubeko.

Charity and Dotun had strong feelings from start to finish during their journey together. Early on, Dotun caught Charity’s eye, and she gave him back-to-back one-on-one dates. She felt their connections strengthen after meeting his parents and extended family. Finally, they had a fantastic Fantasy Suites date, ending with Dotun spending the night. When Dotun admitted he was completely in love with Charity, she told him she felt the same.

Dotun and Charity reportedly got engaged at the end of the season, and they’re still engaged post-show. Bachelor Nation can look forward to the ring of their future wedding bells.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

