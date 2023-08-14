Who does Charity Lawson choose at the end of 'The Bachelorette' 2023? Here's what to know about the winner, according to spoilers.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 finale is almost here, and Charity Lawson will make her most challenging choice yet. Fantasy Suites proved disastrous for Xavier Bonner, but Charity still has three men vying for her love. In the finale, Joey Graziadei, Dotun Olubeko, and Aaron Bryant could get down on one knee. So, who wins? Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers regarding Charity’s winner.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers regarding the winner.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Who does Charity Lawson choose as her winner?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note Charity Lawson’s winner is Dotun Olubeko.

Charity and Dotun established a strong relationship from the start of her season. The couple never hit any major road bumps while they learned about each other, and Charity gave Dotun back-to-back one-on-one dates. Many fans suspected Dotun would win Charity’s heart, given how she’s never had any doubts about their connection. According to Reality Steve, Dotun gets down on one knee for Charity at the end of the season, and they’re now engaged.

“Joey and Dotun are your final two,” Reality Steve wrote. “Charity is engaged to Dotun.”

Viewers who watched Fantasy Suites week know Charity has three men heading into the finale — Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun. She gives Joey and Dotun roses throughout the season, but her relationship with Aaron is less certain.

Charity sent Aaron home after meeting his family during hometown week. While she expressed that she was falling in love with him, she didn’t think their relationship was as well-developed as her relationships with Xavier Bonner, Joey, and Dotun, so she sent him packing. Aaron then arrived in Fiji during Fantasy Suites week to win Charity back, and she allowed him to stay. She also sent Xavier home during their Fantasy Suites date, as he expressed he didn’t know if he could remain faithful to her if she chose him as the winner.

Ultimately, the spoilers reveal Charity still can’t get where she needs to be with Aaron. She sends him home after Fantasy Suites week and keeps Joey and Dotun as her final two. Then, she chooses Dotun.

Early evidence suggested Dotun Olubeko won

Eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans aren’t surprised to learn The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers regarding Charity Lawson’s winner. In early July 2023, Reality Steve said on his Daily Roundup podcast that Charity and Dotun Olubeko posted photos showing they’d been to the same restaurant.

“Dotun posted an Instagram story of a plate of food, and he tagged it ‘Dutch Fred’s,’ which is a restaurant, I guess, in Brooklyn. It’s in New York somewhere,” Reality Steve said. “Twenty-three house earlier, Charity had posted an Instagram story of two drinks in a very darkly lit room with a candle, and that candle is from Dutch Fred’s. So, it has just been assumed that they were together. She had posted it 24 hours before he did.”

While Reality Steve couldn’t confirm that Dotun won Charity’s heart at that time, it’s clear that the couple was probably eating together.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

