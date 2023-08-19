Gerry Turner, the star of 'The Golden Bachelor,' knows his Fantasy Suites won't be typical. Here's what he said about the upcoming season.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is opening up about what fans can expect ahead of his monumental season. The 72-year-old widow hopes to find love, and viewers can’t wait to see what’s ahead. According to Gerry, The Golden Bachelor viewers will see his version of the highly-anticipated Fantasy Suites, but they may look different than what fans are used to.

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner hopes to find love. Early rumors suggest Gerry’s season won’t take nearly as many weeks to film as The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. But The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites will happen — though the overnight dates may differ from what fans expect.

“I just think that a Fantasy Suite for someone of my age may look quite different,” Gerry told Entertainment Tonight. “The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s.”

Gerry has two daughters, Angie and Jenny, with his late wife, Toni Turner, and he said the Fantasy Suites would likely make his kids nervous. “They make my daughters a lot more nervous than me,” he added. Gerry also commented on how his daughters suggested their father shouldn’t even go so far as to kiss the women on the first night of filming. But Gerry plans on taking that advice with a grain of salt. “

That they said absolutely none of that. They said don’t do it,” Gerry joked.

While Gerry won’t take all of the advice his daughters give him — especially regarding Fantasy Suites and kissing — he’s still listening. “They said pick your moments,” Gerry added. “They said enjoy every minute you can.”

What happened to Gerry Turner’s wife, Toni Turner?

The Golden Bachelor fans look forward to Gerry Turner’s journey through navigating the Fantasy Suites and finding the next love of his life. And Gerry’s also excited, as he knows his late wife, Toni Turner, would approve of the experience.

A video segment presented during The Bachelorette Season 20 Men Tell All showed Gerry giving more insight into what happened to Toni. He and Toni were high school sweethearts and married for 43 years before she became ill. Sadly, a month after Toni retired in June 2017, she had a bacterial infection that impacted her kidneys and liver. She died in July 2017.

While on stage during the Men Tell All, Jesse Palmer asked Gerry if he had any advice for young married couples.

“Look at your spouse every day, and tell ’em you love them because the day comes too soon for one of you that you can’t do that,” Gerry said. “I would give anything to be able to do that one more time.”

