Where does Gerry Turner film for 'The Golden Bachelor'? Here's what to know about the filming locations, including the hometown dates.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is the most heart-warming Bachelor Nation show yet. Gerry Turner hopes to find the love of his life after the death of his wife, Toni Turner. And after the first few episodes, we know that Gerry’s next great love is out there. Here’s what fans should know about The Golden Bachelor filming locations, including where the finale and hometowns occur.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor hometowns and locations are revealed ahead.]

Where did ‘The Golden Bachelor’ film? Here are the finale and hometown locations

The Golden Bachelor shows multiple locations throughout the season, though it starts at the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California. During the premiere, we saw the women riding up in limousines to meet Gerry Turner for the first time, and they then shuffled into the mansion. Past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette showed the contestants sleeping in bunkbeds — and, unfortunately for the seniors in The Golden Bachelor, they didn’t get better sleeping accommodations.

In light of the bunkbeds, now-eliminated contestant Natascha had additional advice for producers. “You have people in their 60s and 70s. Do the rose ceremonies in chairs,” she told the cameras. “They have chair yoga, chair aerobics. Chair rose ceremony.”

As for hometowns, Gerry meets the families of Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist. With this in mind, Gerry will head to Benton City, Washington, for Faith; Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Faith; and Shrewsbury, New Jersey, for Theresa.

According to Reality Steve, Gerry and the contestants this season are likely only heading to domestic cities followed by Costa Rica for the finale. “Costa Rica is where they’re filming The Golden Bachelor finale,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast.

While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestants often travel abroad to host their dates, most of The Golden Bachelor is filmed around Los Angeles. So far, we love how simple and paired-down The Golden Bachelor feels. While it’s fun to watch young couples date in various cities, it feels authentic and wholesome to watch Gerry find love in a more straightforward setting. Given the high audience ratings for the new series, fans feel the same way.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ | ABC/John Fleenor

Gerry Turner talked about the ‘confusion’ he faced regarding the show schedule

Starring in The Golden Bachelor hasn’t been easy for Gerry Turner. The series is full of possibility, but also full of schedules, interviews, and dates — something Gerry isn’t used to.

“There are moments of confusion for me,” he explained to Glamour. “I’m not going to lie, I wonder where I’m going to be and who I’m going to be talking to and what my schedule is ….” However, he says the production interviews are “great fun.”

The Golden Bachelor allowed Gerry to step out of his comfort zone and routines and into the unknown. While he loved getting to know the women and attempting to find love again, he missed some aspects of his everyday life.

“I had some contact with family, and I knew that I would always have that, but what I missed the most was my exercise through pickleball and that circle of friends,” he explained. “I was dying to get back to that because I was feeling like a slug.”

While Gerry doesn’t travel much during his season, he may be willing to travel after his season ends. He mentioned to Glamour that he’s open to moving out of Indiana for the next great love of his life.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

