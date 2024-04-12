'The Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist said she and Gerry Turner faced this huge 'hurdle' in their marriage. Here's what it was.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor introduced Gerry Turner to Theresa Nist. They hit it off immediately with Theresa getting the first one-on-one date of the season. Gerry got down on one knee for Theresa during the season finale, and they married in January 2024. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last, as they announced their divorce in April 2024. Here’s what Theresa previously said about the biggest “hurdle” in their marriage.

Theresa Nist said her job was the biggest ‘hurdle’ in her and Gerry Turner’s marriage

The Golden Bachelor couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner officially announced their divorce in April 2024. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry told Good Morning America.

Before the announcement, Theresa and Gerry spoke on the Dear Shandy podcast about their relationship. Theresa revealed the biggest “hurdle” she and Gerry faced. While many fans believed that their locations would be an issue, Theresa said her career was the largest issue to overcome.

“There is a hurdle right now — I still work. That’s the hurdle,” Theresa said on the podcast in March 2024. “When I went on the show, I’m a very loyal person, and I had no idea what lay in store for me that I would be on this show for so long. I said, I’ll be back in two weeks. … And I stayed, and I stayed, and I stayed, and my employer was so good to me. And before I left, I kind of said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going to leave you.’ So, it kind of stuck with me. I’m not going to work until I’m 80; I am still working.”

Theresa’s job plants her in New Jersey, which added another barrier to her and Gerry moving to another state.

As for Gerry, he said on the podcast that he’d been retired for a “long time,” and he wanted to “have fun” with his new partner for the next part of his life.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

‘The Golden Bachelor’ winner said she and Gerry Turner needed to ‘seriously look’ at homes

The Golden Bachelor couple initially talked about possibly moving to South Carolina post-marriage.

“You know, I have a son and a daughter,” Theresa Nist said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons in Shrewsbury. But, I have a son who lives in South Carolina. So, it would be an hour and 45 minutes from there. We want the family to visit all the time.”

Before Theresa and Gerry Turner’s divorce announcement, they discussed their long-distance relationship and what needed to happen in order to close the gap.

“Right now, it’s a long-distance relationship, essentially,” Theresa said on the Dear Shandy podcast. “Until we decide on a place to really live, then I can really make a big decision to say, OK, we’re going to live in this place or that place. Originally, it was South Carolina. We’re still not sure if that’s where it is.”

“Theresa lives in a really population-dense area,” Gerry added. “She walks to any shop. It’s all very close, and there are so many people. I could turn the camera around and show you the lake and there are 500 houses on this lake, but when you go any direction, there’s nothing but cornfields. I have to drive 25 minutes for a grocery store. So, there’s just a lot of cultural differences as well as distance.”

In order to consider the next steps with her job and her life, Theresa said that she and Gerry needed to “seriously look” at homes.

“I think that we need to go look — seriously look — at places to live, because, I also, not just work, I have to unravel my home, he has to unravel his home,” she said. “We both have to sell homes, and we have to go to a new home. So, it’s a lot.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.