It’s over for Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. The pair connected on ABC’s first-ever senior-focused season of the reality dating series. On Friday, they announced that they will divorce.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, and so forth. And we’ve kind of concluded mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said during an appearance on Good Morning America on April 12 (via YouTube).

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had the shortest marriage in ‘Bachelor’ history

Turner and Nist said “I do” in a lavish ceremony on Jan. 4, 2024. The event, which took place at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, aired live on ABC.

Unfortunately, Turner and Nist weren’t able to figure out how to move forward as a couple after their whirlwind Golden Bachelor romance. The couple reportedly never moved in together after the wedding, with Turner remaining in his home in Indiana while Nist resided in New Jersey.

The couple’s split after just over three months as husband and wife means their union is the shortest in Bachelor franchise history.

What other Bachelor Nation couples have divorced?

Chris Randon and Krystal Nielson of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in 2019 | Troy Harvey via Getty Images

The Bachelor franchise has been going strong for more than two decades. Most of the engagements on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise don’t last. But a handful of couples have gone on to tie the knot.

Some of those couples are still together today. That includes OG Bachelorette Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, who have been more than 20 years and have two children. But, like Turner and Nist, others have decided to divorce.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson wed in June 2019 after getting engaged on season 5 of the show. In February 2020, they announced they were splitting up after eight months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in December 2020.

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell also met on Bachelor in Paradise. They got married in June 2017. The couple went on to have two children, a daughter who was born in 2018 and a son who arrived in 2019. In December 2020, Bass and Waddell revealed they were divorcing after three-and-a-half years of marriage.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2017 | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo got engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette. They got married in August 2024. In January 2024, Abasolo filed for divorce after a little more than four years of marriage.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum wed in a televised ceremony in December 2012 after meeting on The Bachelorette Season 7. They had two children together before announcing in October 2020 that they were divorcing after a little less than eight years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in October 2021.

