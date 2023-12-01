'The Golden Bachelor' winner Theresa Nist says she and Gerry Turner are moving to South Carolina -- and she never planned on moving to Indiana.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor finale is over, and we’re excited to hear more about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s future life together. Gerry got down on one knee for Theresa, and they plan to tie the knot with a televised ABC special in January 2024. Recently, the happy couple discussed where they’ll be living. Theresa made it clear that she never intended to move to Indiana.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers ahead.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ winner Theresa Nist said she never planned to move to Indiana to live with Gerry Turner

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor finale showed Gerry Turner choosing Theresa Nist over Leslie Fhima. Now that Gerry and Theresa are happily engaged, they’re planning to have a wedding just a few weeks after the finale aired. The couple talked at length regarding where they planned to live. While Gerry loves his home state of Indiana, he’s giving it up to move to the Charleston area of South Carolina with Theresa.

“He’s always had this thought for the last two years, and no one really knew that,” Theresa told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast regarding Gerry’s dreams of moving to South Carolina. “So, it was sort of like, ‘Are you going to move to Indiana?’ I keep saying, ‘I’m not moving to Indiana,'” Theresa added with a laugh.

“You know, I have a son and a daughter,” she continued. “I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons in Shrewsbury. But, I have a son who lives in South Carolina. So, it would be an hour and 45 minutes from there. We want the family to visit all the time.”

Theresa noted that she and Gerry are looking for a home, as they haven’t bought their dream house together yet.

Theresa Nist says she and her husband-to-be will have a very ‘active life’ in South Carolina

While The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner isn’t staying in Indiana, Theresa Nist also isn’t staying in her home state of New Jersey. They plan on embarking on a new adventure together in South Carolina. Theresa told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that she and Gerry will have a “very active life” surrounded by family and friends who will visit them.

“Family is so important to us,” Theresa added.

Before Gerry chose Theresa, he told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in the past that he hoped to date a “fit” and active woman. “I would want someone that is in their own way, is fit,” he said before the show began. “If they’re tall or short — those kinds of things don’t matter. It’s, are they getting the most out of their physical attributes? Are they pushing themselves, are they refusing to give up?”

Gerry Turner’s father said he didn’t expect his son to move for love

The Golden Bachelor lead is moving away from Indiana with Theresa Nist. And Gerry Turner’s father didn’t expect this to happen. Everett Turner told The Sun that he didn’t think Gerry would move for love.

“He likes Indiana,” Everett said. “The house on the lake he bought for his two kids, so it’s probably where he wants to say.”

Everett’s wife, Norma, added, “I don’t think he would move.”

Clearly, Gerry proved them wrong. And he seems more than willing to travel to see his family.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.