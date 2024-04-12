What does Leslie Fhima think of 'The Golden Bachelor' divorce? Here's what she said to a fan on Instagram about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor revived the Bachelor Nation franchise and gave fans renewed hope in love after Gerry Turner found Theresa Nist. Gerry and Theresa seemed like a great couple, and they got married on live TV shortly after their engagement. Unfortunately, the couple announced their divorce just three months after tying the knot. Here’s what Leslie Fhima said about the split on Instagram.

The Golden Bachelor brought Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist together, and many fans believed they would remain married for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, Gerry and Theresa chose to go their separate ways three months after tying the knot.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said on Good Morning America.

Leslie Fhima left The Golden Bachelor heartbroken. Gerry discussed their future but chose Theresa over her in the finale. While Leslie and Theresa maintained a friendship after the show, Leslie talked of her personal struggles moving forward.

So, what does Leslie think of the divorce? A fan commented on Leslie’s recent Instagram post about her stint on Celebrity Family Feud with The Golden Bachelor cast. The fan made a derogatory comment about Theresa and Gerry.

“Sorry you feel that way,” Leslie responded to the fan. “I’m very good friends with Theresa. I hope they get through this with respect from everyone.”

Leslie Fhima went through 2 divorces in the past

Gerry Turner and Leslie Fhima | Disney/John Fleenor

Leslie Fhima is no stranger to divorce. Before heading on The Golden Bachelor, she previously married twice. The contestant spoke on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about what she thinks of divorce now.

“Being divorced is not like the plague,” Leslie explained. “It happens.”

She explained that she and her first husband, Bradley Chazin, were “really young” when they tied the knot. “We just became different,” she said. “But, if I needed something in the middle of the night, if I called him, he’d help me.” Leslie said she maintained friendships with his siblings and cousins.

Unfortunately, Leslie’s second marriage to David Fhima didn’t work out as nicely.

“With David, there was infidelity in that marriage,” she continued. “I tried to keep my family together as long as I possibly could, knowing what was going on. I just couldn’t do it. I wanted to stay married. That was all I wanted was to be a wife, mother, have a home, you know, have it all. But it didn’t work out.”

She had to ‘process’ her ‘heartbreak’ when watching Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist get married

Leslie Fhima attended Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding after The Golden Bachelor. While Leslie exited the show devastated that Gerry didn’t pick her, she wanted to support Theresa. That said, Leslie had a difficult time navigating the wedding through her grief.

“I had to process my heartbreak, and it took a while,” she said on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. “But after that, I realized that, you know what, they’re probably perfect for each other. And I’m so happy that Theresa found love because that’s what we came for. And especially at our age, we wanted to show the world that you don’t give up if you’re 65 or 70. And she found her true love, and I can only support that.”

Leslie added that she attended the wedding after receiving Theresa’s invitation. “I really thought, at the end of the day, we’re all here for one reason — to find love,” she added.

