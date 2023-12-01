'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner and winner Theresa Nist haven't yet decided on where to live, according to Gerry. Here's what he said.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor finale shows who Gerry Turner chooses. He fell hard and fast for the beautiful fitness instructor, Leslie Fhima. And he established an early bond with Theresa Nist. According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Gerry chooses Theresa. But he recently revealed that he and his final woman haven’t reached a “final conclusion” regarding where to live.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers ahead.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist haven’t decided where to live

The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers indicate Gerry Turner gets engaged to Theresa Nist, and we couldn’t be happier for the couple. Gerry and Theresa developed an early connection on the show. Theresa provided a calming energy for Gerry, and they bonded over their mutual grief of losing a spouse. While Gerry was smitten with Faith Martin, we felt he had a more profound love for Theresa.

So, where will Gerry and Theresa live? Theresa lives in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, while Gerry lives on Big Long Lake in LaGrange County, Indiana. According to Gerry, he and his final woman haven’t decided where to live, but they’ve certainly discussed it. The Indianapolis Star asked Gerry about the “residency situation.”

“That’s a good question, and I think I’ve resolved it with my person,” Gerry said. “We’ve had good conversation about it, and there are a number of options, and we haven’t come to a final conclusion on that. I really like where I live. She really likes where she lives.”

Gerry Turner’s dad insists that Gerry won’t leave Indiana

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner with Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

Will Gerry Turner move for Theresa Nist after The Golden Bachelor finale? The couple’s plans remain unknown, but Gerry’s father told The Sun that he can’t imagine his son will move out of Indiana.

“I don’t think so,” Everett said. “He likes Indiana. The house on the lake he bought for his two kids, so it’s probably where he wants to say.”

Gerry’s stepmother, Norma, agreed with Gerry’s father. “I don’t think he would move,” she said.

During hometowns, Gerry seemed to hope that the woman he picked would choose to live with him in Indiana. He’s incredibly close to his family, and the house he bought with his late wife, Toni Turner, has sentimental value. Additionally, he likely sent Faith Martin home because she was firmly rooted in her home state of Washington.

The happy couple may have more information for fans during the After the Final Rose special

We hope that host Jesse Palmer will ask Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist the hard-hitting questions during the After the Final Rose special following The Golden Bachelor finale. Gerry will hit the stage with Theresa for the first time as an exclusive couple. He’ll also speak to Leslie Fhima after breaking up with her during the most difficult finale in Bachelor Nation history.

Palmer told Us Weekly that fans should expect an “emotional” After the Final Rose, especially after seeing what the Women Tell All had in store. “I mean, if that was any indicator of what this is going to be, I think this will be the most emotional AFR the franchise has ever seen,” he said. “I really believe it.”

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve via Instagram.

The Golden Bachelor finale airs Thursday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

