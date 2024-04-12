The first Golden Bachelor couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced they were divorcing after three months of marriage. The couple said they were still “in love,” but they couldn’t ignore the many factors that kept them from moving forward with their marriage.

Gerry Turner led the inaugural season of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor. He picked Theresa Nist as the woman to be his bride. The couple wed in a lavish televised ceremony in January 2024.

However, Turner and Nist had difficulty making their long-distance relationship work. He resides in South Carolina with his family, and Nist lives in New Jersey with hers.

They shared news of their intent to dissolve their union in a sit-down with Good Morning America. The couple appeared sad but hopeful as they held hands throughout their joint statement.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watch the Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us it gave them so much hope,” Nist said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, and so forth. And we’ve kind of concluded mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” said Turner.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner ‘dedicated’ to their families; its one of the factors leading to their split

The Golden Bachelor couple claim they are still “in love” with each other, but the physical distance between them didn’t make their hearts grow fonder. In fact, it was one of the factors that led to their marriage’s end.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations is how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry Turner explained. So we look at these conversations, and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Theresa Nist agreed, explaining that her husband considered moving to New Jersey, where her family is based. Nist even considered moving to South Carolina. Ultimately, they couldn’t proceed with either move.

“We looked at home after home. But we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Nist explained.

Theresa Nist will give back her Neil Lane diamond-encrusted rings

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner told Good Morning America that their love for one another will not die. They claimed they were each other’s best friend.

However, now that their marriage is over, Nist must return the diamond-encrusted Neil Lane engagement and wedding rings she received from Turner.

But Turner added of their union, “You know what? We don’t have to give back the memories. I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

As for naysayers of the couple and the franchise that spawned their relationship and marriage, both Turner and Nist remain hopeful about finding lasting love.

“Don’t give up,” she said. “Stay in it. Stay hopeful because we are. And we tell everybody else to continue to look for love.”

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC. A Golden Bachelorette, will helm the newest season of the franchise.