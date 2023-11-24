'The Golden Bachelor' fans are dying to know what the future holds for the new series. Will there be 'The Golden Bachelorette' next?

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor finale is on the horizon, and fans finally get to see who Gerry Turner chooses as his future wife. The new series made us fall in love with Gerry as he finds love for the second time in his life. And now, we’re wondering if we could possibly see any of the eliminated women become the first lead of The Golden Bachelorette.

Will there be ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ after ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Is The Golden Bachelorette happening after The Golden Bachelor? As of the publication of this article, ABC hasn’t made a public decision regarding the future of the Golden franchise. While The Golden Bachelor gave the network a massive boost, ABC hasn’t confirmed whether they want to continue with The Golden Bachelorette.

That said, plenty of evidence suggests the network is moving forward with The Golden Bachelorette. For one, the premiere of The Golden Bachelor scored the largest multiplatform audience for any Bachelor Nation show in the last three years, pulling in 7.70 million total viewers. And host Jesse Palmer said he’d love to see The Golden Bachelorette happen.

“As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they’ve been through,” Palmer told Today.com. “I think there’s going to be a swell in support of there being a Golden Bachelorette. That’s my personal opinion.”

“I can’t speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously,” he continued. “I’m sure everyone’s waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that.” Palmer also mentioned that Naples, Florida, would be the “perfect” location for group dates.

Faith Martin would love to become the first ‘Golden Bachelorette’ lead

If The Golden Bachelorette happens, who could be the next lead? Gerry Turner’s no. 2 pick could undoubtedly get the offer from ABC executives. But Faith Martin also wants her chance at love after Gerry dumped her after hometowns. She told former KNDU news anchor Cristian Garza that she’d accept the opportunity to become the Golden Bachelorette if offered.

“When other people would say I can’t believe you were sent home, I say thank you because it shocked the crap out of me,” Faith said.

While Faith hoped that Gerry would choose her, she understands his difficult situation. “I understand that he was just in a situation where he had to make the best choice for him, and if to move forward with someone else would be a better choice for him, then I understand that,” she added.

When is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale?

ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette may or may not be in the works. For now, fans must settle for watching The Golden Bachelor finale, which airs on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

The finale is reportedly two hours long, and Gerry Turner will choose between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. Leslie and Theresa both went on Fantasy Suites dates with Gerry, and they meet his daughters in the finale. After Gerry gets down on one knee for his final woman, he will come face to face with the woman he rejects during the After the Final Rose live segment that follows the finale.

