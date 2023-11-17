Gerry Turner from 'The Golden Bachelor' said he felt astonished when he was ordered to get STD testing before the start of his season.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor brings Gerry Turner to the Fantasy Suites with his final two women, Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. The Fantasy Suites notoriously bring sex into the picture. But Gerry made it clear that he was looking forward to spending his one-on-one time getting to know Theresa and Leslie on a more personal level. That said, Gerry also said that he needed to get STD tested before filming began.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner talked about getting STD tested before filming

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites look like the overnight dates in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. While Gerry Turner is in his 70s, he mentions in a teaser for the Fantasy Suites that people in his age range “still knock boots.” And if that’s the case, Bachelor Nation producers must follow their health and safety protocol. This involves STD testing for Gerry and the women.

Gerry discussed how he was notified of his impending STD test. “I’m on vacation in February, and I get this call that I have to go immediately to a clinic for an STD test,” Gerry says during an interview with Access Hollywood. ” … I go, ‘Really? Right now? I’m sort of on vacation.'” He then explained that he was on vacation with a former girlfriend who remains his good friend.

“And then immediately after that, it was like, ‘OK, we need to start your background check,'” Gerry added, noting that the questionnaire had 160 questions. “I’m on vacation! It’s like, it can wait until tomorrow.”

Gerry then noted that everything turned out fine. As for the ex-girlfriend, Gerry added that “she has clearly stated she wants nothing to do with” the show.

This STD is the biggest reason for turning ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ contestants away

Gerry Turner can laugh at getting STD tested for The Golden Bachelor. But for some hopeful contestants, it’s no laughing matter. Producer Ben Hatta said contestants who unknowingly had herpes were often taken out of the running.

“As soon as the medical tests came back, you’d see that herpes was the biggest thing,” Hatta said, according to the New York Post. “And sometimes you’d be the first person to tell a contestant that they had herpes. You’d be like, ‘Uh, you should call your doctor.’ Why? ‘We’re not going to be able to have you on our show, but you should call your doctor.’”

“Then, they’d realize they’d been denied from The Bachelor, and now a bunch of people knew they had herpes,” he continued.

Gerry Turner said ‘physical intimacy’ wasn’t the goal in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites

While speaking to Bachelor Nation, Gerry said he felt “nervous and excited” for viewers to see The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites.

“The general assumption about Fantasy Suites is that it leads to or is the stage for a physical intimacy,” Gerry said. “And the reality was not that way at all for me and the Fantasy Suites that I had, but rather it was the perfect opportunity for the connection on a more emotional and intellectual level and the exchange of ideas, and beliefs, and values, and all that. And those nights were genuinely watershed moments for me.”

“In your 20s and 30s, you might have a different priority about the Fantasy Suites, whereas in your 70s, it’s more about an emotional connection,” he added.

We don’t know exactly what happens in the Fantasy Suites just yet. But we’ll find out when they air on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.