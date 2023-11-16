'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner brings his daughters in before choosing his final woman. Who are his kids and grandkids?

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor continues with Fantasy Suites on Thursday, Nov. 16. Gerry Turner has to choose between his final two women — Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist — by the finale. And Theresa and Leslie have to meet Gerry’s kids before he decides on his final woman. So, who are Gerry Turner’s kids? Here’s what to know about his daughters and granddaughters who encouraged him to apply.

Who are ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner’s kids? Who are his grandkids?

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner often talks about his close bond with his kids. He and his late wife, Toni Turner, had two daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner. Jenny and Angie support their father in his venture to find love again, but they haven’t been featured in the season until they meet the final two women.

So, who are Gerry’s kids? Jenny Young was reportedly born in 1974, making her 49 years old in 2023. She’s married to Jon Young, and they live in Holt, Michigan. Jenny and Jon have two daughters.

As for Angie, she was reportedly born in 1981, making her 42 years old in 2023. She reportedly graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Marketing from the University of Iowa in 2004, and she now works as a Vice President of Sales at Assessments 24×7. If Angie lives in the same state as her job, she lives in Washington. She married her husband in 2019.

As for Gerry’s grandkids, he has two granddaughters — Charlee and Payton Young. Charlee is 16 years old and appears to have a close relationship with Gerry. On Oct. 17, 2023, she posted a photo of her hugging Gerry with the caption, “Thanks for always being my biggest supporter. I love you.”

Payton is 22 and, like her younger sister, has a tumbling, acrobatics, and cheerleading background. Payton recently graduated from Adrian College in Michigan.

Gerry Turner’s daughter, Jenny Young, appears to not approve of 1 of his final 2 women

While The Golden Bachelor hasn’t featured Gerry Turner’s kids as much as fans hoped, we’ll see them when they meet Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. A preview for the Fantasy Suites and finale show Jenny Young and Angie Warner speaking to Theresa and Leslie about potentially marrying Gerry.

“If he were to get down on one knee, would you say yes?” Jenny asks either Theresa or Leslie — or both.

“Yes, I’m there, absolutely,” Theresa tells Gerry’s daughters.

“Yes, I’m all in,” Leslie says.

Unfortunately, Jenny isn’t impressed with one of the final two women. While speaking to Gerry, she expresses her doubts. “She says that she is there …,” Jenny tells Gerry regarding either Theresa or Leslie. But Jenny then makes a face showing she doesn’t believe it. This could significantly impact who Gerry chooses in the end, as his daughters were the ones to push him onto the show in the first place.

