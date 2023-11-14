'The Golden Bachelor' finalist Theresa Nist posted photos of her and her late husband on their wedding day and while they lived together in Berlin.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is down to two women — Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. Theresa has candidly spoken to Gerry Turner about her past, and she’s now giving her online followers an in-depth look into her life. Recently, she posted throwback photos that show her and her late husband on their wedding day and as young adults in Berlin.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers ahead regarding the final two women.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ finalist Theresa Nist posted throwback photos of her and her late husband in 1972

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor finalist Theresa Nist hopes to leave the show by Gerry Turner’s side. Theresa and Gerry had the season’s first one-on-one date, and they connected deeply over past losses. Gerry’s late wife, Toni Turner, died unexpectedly from an infection. And Theresa’s late husband, William Nist, died after experiencing kidney problems. Theresa and William were married for 42 years and had two kids together.

On Nov. 10, 2023, Theresa posted throwback photos to Instagram of her and William living in Berlin. “Billy and I met when I was 14 and he was 16,” she captioned the post. “We got married at 18 and 20. He was stationed in Berlin during the Vietnam War. I took my first plane ride, and we lived there for almost a year. Living in Berlin, I realize now and at the time, was a once in the lifetime experience.” In a comment to a fan, Theresa reveals the photos of her and her husband in Berlin were from 1972.

“Billy passed away nine years ago today,” she continued. “Remembering my late husband and remembering all the veterans who served our country so that we could be free, not to do whatever we please, but to do the right thing.”

The first few photos in the series show Theresa and William hugging each other, smiling, and having dinner with family or friends. The photos at the end of the series show Theresa and William walking down the aisle on their wedding day. Theresa wears a traditional sleeved white gown with a veil, and William wears a white suit with a black bowtie.

She posted other photos of her family on Instagram

The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist wants to give fans an inside look into her life. While she only recently posted photos of her late husband, she posted photos of one of her sons and some of her grandsons to Instagram, too.

In November 2023, she posted photos of her son, Tommy, and his wife and kids. “When my kids were little, we took a family vacation to South Carolina just about every summer. My son, Tommy, fell in love with SC and moved there with his wife, Amanda, and boys in 2009!” Theresa captioned a post. “We try to visit as often as we can and always spend Christmas together.”

In another post, Theresa shared photos of Tommy’s kids — Brandon, Brody, and Braxton. They weren’t featured during the hometown episode of The Golden Bachelor.

Theresa Nist moves on to the Fantasy Suites and the finale in Costa Rica

The Golden Bachelor viewers will continue seeing Theresa Nist on their screens as Fantasy Suites and the finale approaches. As viewers, we thought Faith Martin would advance into the finale with Leslie Fhima. But now that Theresa is definitely moving on, we see that Theresa and Gerry Turner have a real connection — and we can see how their love could last a lifetime.

The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites air on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, and the finale airs two weeks later on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

