Gerry Turner's pickleball coach thinks Leslie Fhima 'definitely' wins 'The Golden Bachelor.' Here's why that's what she suspects.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is down to two women ahead of the Fantasy Suites and the finale. Gerry Turner has a tough decision, as he must decide whether to spend the rest of his life with Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist. According to Gerry’s pickleball coach, she suspects he’ll choose Leslie. Here’s what the coach said.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers ahead regarding the potential winner.]

Gerry Turner’s pickleball coach thinks Leslie Fhima will win ‘The Golden Bachelor’

The Golden Bachelor shows Gerry Turner making his most challenging decision yet during the finale, as he has to choose between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima as his future wife. Pickleball coach Katherine Hedden of CityPickle played with Gerry on Sept. 25, 2023. And she gave her opinion to The U.S. Sun.

“I think the one that’s going to win is the one that’s the most natural, most down to earth,” she said. “I think he definitely will pick Leslie. I thought she was really down to earth.”

The coach went on to say that Gerry “doesn’t go for plastic” or “somebody who’s putting on a show or trying to impress him or trying to go for the long nails — that kind of thing. I think he just needs somebody who’s comfortable in their skin and comfortable in a cabin or can camp anywhere.”

Hedden spoke highly of Gerry in her interview, calling him “tall and good-looking,” as well as “charming” and “a gentleman.”

“I think he’s better in real life than on the show,” she continued. “I think that in real life, he’s much more personable and much more down to earth. The show, to me, feels more staged than he was here.”

Gerry Turner tells the Minnesota native he thinks ‘she’s the one’ in a new trailer

The Golden Bachelor trailer for Fantasy Suites week shows Gerry Turner speaking intimately with Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. A clip from the teaser shows Gerry looking into Leslie’s eyes while telling her, “I think you’re the one.” Then, when talking to her family, Leslie admits she’s “all in” with Gerry and open to marriage.

“I love this guy,” Leslie says, “and I want to start sharing a life with him.”

However, Gerry has strong feelings for Theresa as well. He tells her he loves her during Fantasy Suites week, and she also says she wants to marry him. “I’ve always wanted to be in love again,” Theresa says. “It’s something I had given up on, so it’s just amazing to me that it happened.”

While holding the ring, Gerry expresses doubts regarding who he might choose. “I want to be engaged, but the possibility is there that I could make the wrong choice,” he says. “No matter what, someone is going to come out of this situation hurt beyond what I can imagine.”

We look forward to seeing who Gerry chooses when the finale airs on Nov. 30, 2023.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

