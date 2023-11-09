'The Golden Bachelor' Fantasy Suites are airing soon, and only 2 women head to the Suites with Gerry Turner. Who does he choose? Here are spoilers.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is getting more challenging for Gerry Turner. Gerry met the families of Theresa Nist, Leslie Fhima, and Faith Martin during hometowns — and he cried over his decision at the rose ceremony. So, who heads to the Fantasy Suites? Here’s what to know about who Gerry takes on the overnight dates.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers regarding the Fantasy Suites ahead.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ spoilers: Which 2 women head to the Fantasy Suites?

Gerry Turner has his most challenging decision yet ahead of The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites. During hometowns, he only met three families. Theresa Nist, Leslie Fhima, and Faith Martin were excited for Gerry to become immersed in their lives, and Gerry told Leslie and Faith that he was in love with them. While he didn’t say the words to Theresa, he clearly felt strongly for her, as they connected deeply during the season’s first one-on-one date.

After the hometowns, Gerry could only give two roses to the final three women. He gave Leslie his first rose — a surprise considering how intimately connected he appeared to be with Faith. Reality Steve reported that Gerry gives his second rose to Theresa. Again, this is a shock to us, given how Faith was the first person this season to hear the words “I love you” from Gerry. With this in mind, Faith and Theresa head to the Fantasy Suites as the final two.

A sneak preview of the rose ceremony before the Fantasy Suites shows Gerry telling host Jesse Palmer that he knows what he wants to do — just doesn’t want to have to move forward with his decision.

“I want him in my life,” a voiceover from Faith says. “I want him to be with me.”

“At the end of this, I could have my heart broken,” Theresa’s voiceover states.

Gerry Turner said the Fantasy Suites look ‘quite different’ for someone his age

With The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites around the corner, we’re interested to see what goes down. In The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the leads typically get intimate with their remaining contestants. But the Fantasy Suites look “quite different” for someone of Gerry Turner’s age.

“I just think that a Fantasy Suite for someone of my age may look quite different,” Gerry told Entertainment Tonight. “The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s.”

Gerry spoke about what he prioritized with his final two women in the Fantasy Suites. “The priority is more of an emotional connection, more of an intellectual connection, and it’s the first time in that whole process that you get to speak to someone without a microphone and without a camera,” he told Extra. “I couldn’t wait to get behind closed doors to really learn about the person, ask the hard questions. In your 30s, I think it’s lust, and in your 70s, I think it’s love.”

When do the Fantasy Suites air?

The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites air soon, but fans will first revisit the previous women during the Women Tell All whom Gerry Turner eliminated. The Women Tell All airs on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, along with the conclusion of the hometown rose ceremony.

The Fantasy Suites air the following week on Nov. 16, 2023. Then, the finale airs after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30, 2023.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.