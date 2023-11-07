'The Golden Bachelor' isn't over just yet, but viewers think there are several hints as to who the winner is. So, why does everyone think Leslie Fhima wins Gerry's heart? The evidence is certainly interesting.

Gerry Turner hasn’t picked his perfect match just yet. The Golden Bachelor fans will find out whether Faith Martin, Theresa Nist, or Leslie Fhima get the final rose on Nov. 30. That hasn’t stopped everyone from speculating about the potential winner. While some viewers believe Gerry gave it away when he cast Kathy aside following her fight with Theresa, others aren’t so sure about that. Leslie is a popular pick for Gerry, and The Golden Bachelor fans believe a few clues hint at Leslie being the winner. One of those hints happened on the show. Two happened on social media.

Some ‘The Golden Bachelor’ viewers think they spotted Leslie during one of Gerry’s recent interviews

Gerry Turner sat down with Us Weekly in October to discuss his time on The Golden Bachelor and the process of picking a winner. While Gerry didn’t give away who he picked at the end of the competition, he did seem pretty upbeat about the entire prospect.

Some people think that’s because his new lady was sitting in on the interview. Through a slatted mirror placed directly behind Gerry, a woman is visible. She is never mentioned during the interview, but she is clearly working on a computer while Gerry chats with the reporters. Her identity is hard to decipher, but the hair color and general body proportions do seem to match those of Leslie Fhima.

Social media followers believe they heard Gerry Turner laugh in one of Leslie’s Instagram uploads

The Us Weekly interview evidence doesn’t feel like a smoking gun. While there is clearly a woman sitting in on the interview, it isn’t definitive that it’s Leslie. A post that Leslie uploaded to Instagram might be more conclusive.

On Sept. 24, Leslie uploaded a video of herself and her granddaughter, Kiki, dancing together. The video is a cute representation of who Leslie is as a person. While her dance moves are on point, followers were more focused on the person laughing in the background. Toward the end of the video, the cameraperson can be heard laughing. The Golden Bachelor fans feel certain that the giggle belongs to none other than Gerry Turner. Viewers have gotten a chance to hear the septuagenarian laugh enough to recognize the unique giggle.

Viewers think Gerry’s willingness to tell Leslie he loved her on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ means she’s the winner

Finally, The Golden Bachelor fans think Gerry’s own behavior gives away the winner of the competition show. While the first-ever golden bachelor has gotten some criticism for telling multiple women he loved them, the words came easier with some contestants than others. He wasn’t willing to tell Theresa directly that he loved her but said it in a confessional later on. He spoke the words to Faith Martin, too, but they felt a bit strained.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ final 3 contestants Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

Some viewers believe Gerry was much more relaxed when he told Leslie he loved her. The natural way the duo interact and the ease at which he said the words could hint that she is the big winner of The Golden Bachelor. We’ll just have to wait and see.