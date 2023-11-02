'The Golden Bachelor' cast member Theresa Nist thought she'd spend the rest of her life with her late husband. Here's what happened.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor shows Gerry Turner meeting the families of his final three women — Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist. Gerry connected with Theresa early in the competition, as she received the first one-on-one date. So, what happened to Theresa Nist’s late husband before she came to the show to find love? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers regarding Theresa Nist ahead.]

What happened to ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Theresa Nist’s husband?

The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist is the perfect fit for Gerry Turner. The two established a strong connection early on with their first date, and Theresa continues to impress Gerry by wearing her heart on her sleeve. Now, Gerry gets to meet Theresa’s family, and she’s looking forward to inviting him into her world.

Before Theresa met Gerry, her husband died in 2014. She was married to William Nist for 42 years, and they had two kids together. Like Gerry, Theresa and William were high school sweethearts. She explained that her late husband had kidney problems during her date with Gerry.

“One day when I was at work, he all of a sudden took a turn for the worse, and I ran home, and I watched him take his last breath,” Theresa said. “Neither one of us thought this was going to happen. We thought we were gonna live with our spouses for the rest of our lives.“

Gerry connected to Theresa over what happened, as he also lost his high school sweetheart. “Theresa’s story is so similar to mine. All of a sudden, my emotion about my loss, I didn’t feel like breaking down and crying for once. I felt like we’re back to hopefulness about the future.”

How far does Theresa Nist get?

According to The Golden Bachelor spoilers, Theresa Nist gets quite far in the competition. She makes it to the final two women, meaning Gerry Turner connects well with her kids and grandkids. Both her two kids, Tommy and Jen, have three sons.

Theresa will stand beside Leslie Fhima in the finale. Unfortunately, this means Faith Martin is sent home after hometowns. Faith received the First Impression Rose, and Gerry reflected on feeling a connection with her as soon as she stepped out of the limo. But that initial attraction wasn’t enough to keep her in the running for his heart.

With this in mind, Theresa might be the one.

Gerry Turner is ‘very happy’ with how his season went

The final three women in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

The Golden Bachelor is full of hope, but there’s also a lot of sadness. From Theresa Nist talking about her late husband to the other women talking about feeling left behind by society, the show brings up real-world problems many viewers can identify with. But, in the end, we’re all rooting for Gerry Turner’s happiness. And he says he’s “very happy” with how it all went down.

“I’m very happy with how the season went,” Gerry told The View. “There was excitement, there was joy, there were great dates, a lot of adventure.” As for how it ended, “I wouldn’t be sitting here with a big smile on my face [if it ended poorly],” he noted.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.