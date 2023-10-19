'The Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist wants the showrunners to release additional group date footage of her and Gerry Turner.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor shows Gerry Turner’s quest for love — and we’re enjoying his journey. Gerry is a widow who hopes to find the next great love of his life in his 70s. And he had a strong, early connection with Theresa Nist. In an Instagram post, Theresa asked producers to release unaired footage that showed more of her deep connection to Gerry.

The Golden Bachelor lead Gerry Turner took an early interest in Theresa Nist. Theresa had the first one-on-one date this season. On their date, Theresa felt an early connection when she walked out of the limo and saw Gerry.

“I like Gerry so much,” Theresa told the cameras. “I feel like we have so much in common. I want tonight to go well. I really want it to go well.”

After their one-on-one, it was smooth sailing for Gerry and Theresa. Despite mishaps with fellow contestant Kathy Swartz, Theresa maintained her strong connection with Gerry and continued to receive roses. However, according to Theresa, fans didn’t see an iconic moment during the talent show group date.

“I am sad that they didn’t show my part in the talent show!” Theresa wrote on Instagram, according to Reddit. “I sang a self-penned ode to Gerry while waving pom-poms. By the end of the song, the whole audience was singing along to the chorus: ‘Oh Gerry, Gerry, oh, Gerry.’ It was a lot of fun. @goldenbachabc can we see the clip!?”

Her beef with Kathy Swartz will continue in episode 4

Theresa Nist will continue to draw attention in The Golden Bachelor episode 4, especially regarding her beef with Kathy Swartz. In episode 3, Theresa shared her feelings about Gerry Turner with Kathy, expressing how much she adored the lead. Kathy didn’t want to hear it, as she felt Theresa was acting boastful about her connection. The drama came to a head in episode 3 with Theresa crying over the confrontation alone in a room.

A clip from episode 3 shows Kathy sharing her negative feelings about Theresa with Gerry. “Honestly, the last 24 hours or so, I’ve had a lot of meanness,” Kathy told Gerry while speaking to him alone. “People aren’t necessarily very nice.”

Gerry questioned Kathy about who had been mean to her in the house. Kathy wouldn’t name names, but her openness was rewarded with a rose.

Theresa touched on the Kathy drama on Instagram after the episode aired. “I never, ever intended to make Kathy or anyone else feel less than,” Theresa wrote. “As Edith said, ‘It’s the tension that we’re dating just one man.’ Of course! … I am grateful to all of you that could see that I had only good intentions and that I felt absolutely terrible when I realized I had hurt Kathy’s feelings.”

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

