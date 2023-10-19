What time do 'The Golden Bachelor' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 air on Oct. 19, 2023, after President Biden's announcement?

We’re loving ABC’s double headers of The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 on Thursdays. The Golden Bachelor shows Gerry Turner finding love after the tragic death of his wife. And Bachelor in Paradise brings favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to the beaches of Mexico. On Oct. 19, 2023, there’s a schedule change for both shows that fans need to know. Here’s when both episodes will air.

When is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on tonight, Oct. 19, 2023?

The Golden Bachelor typically airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. However, President Biden is set to address the nation on Thursday, Oct. 19. The speech will touch on the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Palestine and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Biden’s speech will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

So, what does this mean for Gerry Turner? The Golden Bachelor will still air on Oct. 19, but the episode will be delayed by 15-22 minutes. The Golden Bachelor will likely begin at 8:22 p.m. ET and end at 9:22 p.m. ET. Of course, fans who don’t want to watch the episode as it airs can wait until it’s streaming on Hulu the following day.

Aside from Bachelor Nation TV shows, others affected include CBS’s Big Brother and The Challenge: USA, NBC’s Transplant, and Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen and LEGO Masters.

Tonight’s episode of The Golden Bachelor features the next star of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei. Joey was the runner-up in Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, and he’ll go on his own journey to find love next. Previews show Joey leading the group date, which involves pickle ball — Gerry’s favorite sport.

When is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 on?

With The Golden Bachelor delayed on Oct. 19, 2023, what time does Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 start?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 will begin around 9:24 p.m. ET — 24 minutes later than usual. It will end around 11:30 p.m. ET. Again, fans who don’t want to watch the episode as it airs can catch it the following day on Hulu.

The episode of Bachelor in Paradise airing on Oct. 19 shows tensions mounting between broken couples. Kat Izzo and Brayden Bowers fell in love early in the season, but once Tanner Courtad took Kat on a date, she was utterly over Brayden. This love triangle will continue to play out as two more men — John Henry Spurlock and John Buresh — hit the beach. The women have the roses this week, so we anticipate the new men working overtime to try and make connections to stay on the beach.

Additionally, fans are anxious to see what happens to Sam Jeffries and her bowels. The previous episode showed Sam potentially having to leave because of her constipation. While she made a meaningful connection with Aaron Schwartzman, she may have to exit the show to deal with her medical issues.

The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 will resume airing at their normal times on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

