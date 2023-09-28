Bachelor Nation fans don't need cable to watch the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 premiere. Here's what to know.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is here, and fans see their favorites from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette attempt to find love. Early teasers showed former leads and finalists hit the beach. And the premiere will certainly have surprises in store. Here’s how to watch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premiere with or without cable.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast spoilers ahead.]

How to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premiere airs Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 — the same night as The Golden Bachelor. So, how can fans tune in for the premiere and the rest of the season?

Viewers with cable can watch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premiere the night it airs on ABC. Hulu subscribers can stream new episodes of Paradise the day after they air, meaning the premiere will be available on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Fans without cable hoping to catch the premier as it airs can utilize streaming services like FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. New subscribers to DirecTV Stream have a five-day free trial, while new FuboTV and Sling TV users get a seven-day free trial.

YouTube TV subscribers get a 14-day free trial. They can theoretically watch two new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 without spending a dime.

Aside from the new season, Hulu users can access Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 1-5.

The first trailer for the season reveals familiar (and beloved) faces

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast will feature fan-favorite contestants from previous seasons. Fans should expect to see many women from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor. And many men from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette will also try their second chance at love.

The first trailer for the upcoming season shows Jess Girod, Kat Izzo, Brooklyn Willie, Kylee Russell, and Cat Wong mingling on the beach. These women from Zach’s season made a splash, though they weren’t the source of the most controversy that season.

Fans hoped to see Gabi Elnicki, Gabi’s runner-up, in Bachelor in Paradise, but she reportedly won’t be there. While speaking on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Gabi admitted she still hoped to find love but didn’t feel so sure about Paradise. “You know, I think there are parts of myself that still need to heal,” she said. “But just because I’m healing and just because there are parts of myself I don’t love and that I don’t completely love yet, I mean, I don’t deserve love.”

As for the men from Charity’s season, early spoilers suggested fans can expect to see Tanner Courtad, Sean McLaughlin, Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, and Brayden Bowers. Fans who watched Charity’s Men Tell All know Brayden gets cozy with Kat from Zach’s season, as ABC aired a short clip of the two making out on the beach.

3 former leads hit the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 beach

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 trailer that aired before the premiere also revealed that a few leads would hit the beach. Rachel Recchia, Hannah Brown, Charity Lawson, and Katie Thurston appeared. But spoilers note only Rachel stays on the beach to find love. Charity is currently engaged to Dotun Olubeko, Hannah lives with Adam Woolard, and Katie stars in the next season of FBoy Island.

Rachel left her season of The Bachelorette engaged, but her relationship with Tino Franco didn’t work out. Tino reportedly kissed another woman during tense times in the couple’s engagement. Tino reportedly will not hit the beach, but one of Rachel’s finalists, Aven Jones, will. Fans hope to see Aven and Rachel rekindle their romance.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

