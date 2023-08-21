ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 20 is nearly over. And fans can’t wait to see how it all ends for Charity Lawson. Aaron Bryant has had a journey with Charity. While she eliminated him during hometowns, he traveled to Fiji during overnight week to sweep her off her feet. Unfortunately, spoilers note he doesn’t win Charity’s heart. But he does appear in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, and spoilers suggest he may end the season in love.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 20 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 spoilers: Aaron Bryant likely ends the season with Eliza Isichei

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers for Aaron Bryant are here, thanks to Reality Steve’s sleuthing. Weeks before The Bachelorette Season 20 ended, Reality Steve noted that Aaron didn’t win Charity Lawson’s heart, as he was reportedly in Paradise. Now, new spoilers reveal Aaron likely leaves the show with Eliza Isichei. Eliza was previously stuck in a love triangle between Justin Glaze and Rodney Mathews in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

While speaking on the Daily Roundup podcast, Reality Steve noted that he was sent a screenshot that showed several Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast members were listed to film extra scenes. The two women listed were Kat Izzo and Eliza Isichei. The two men listed were John Henry Spurlock and Aaron Bryant. Reality Steve then noted that this tipped him off to the initial idea that Aaron and Eliza likely ended the season together, as did Kat and John Henry.

“When I saw that two days before filming ended, I said, OK, these look like two couples that made it toward the end,” he said.

Steve then got further evidence that Eliza and Aaron were together post-filming. “The other video I posted yesterday on Twitter was from an Instagram story that was sent to me,” Reality Steve said on July 18, 2023. “This was about two or three days after filming had ended … and it was just somebody walking through the lobby, and you see Eliza sitting in a chair next to a man. That is Aaron B.”

Charity Lawson doesn’t choose Aaron Bryant in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 finale

Fans watching The Bachelorette Season 20 finale will be happy to see Aaron Bryant find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. Aaron falls madly in love with Charity Lawson and returns for her after getting eliminated during hometown week. But she doesn’t choose him. Charity has an overnight date with Aaron, but ultimately, her connections with Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko were stronger.

Charity and Aaron will come face to face after the finale during the After the Final Rose special on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres on Sept. 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

