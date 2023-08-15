Brayden Bowers and Kat Izzo develop a relationship during 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2023. Here's what to know about the couple.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise 2023 airs this fall, and fans can’t wait to see which men from Charity Lawson’s season hit the beach. During The Bachelorette 2023 Men Tell All, Brayden Bowers took the hot seat to speak with Charity one final time. And production aired a clip of Brayden making out with Kat Izzo while on Bachelor in Paradise. Here’s what happened.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2023 spoilers ahead regarding Brayden Bowers and Kat Izzo.]

Brayden Bowers makes out with Kat Izzo in a ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 clip

The Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast officially includes Brayden Bowers. Brayden took the hot seat during The Bachelorette 2023 Men Tell All, and he and the other men engaged in a heated conversation about his intentions with Charity during the season. While Brayden was labeled as villainous by several of his fellow cast members, fans will see him again. A clip from the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise shows Brayden making out with Kat Izzo from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor.

The clip opens with Kat and Brayden cuddling on a couch. “When I first saw you, I was like, ‘Oh, the earrings, I love them!'” Kat tells Brayden. “And everyone’s like, ‘Really?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes.'”

“You’re the only person who actually likes my earrings,” Brayden tells her with a smile.

Kat then tells the camera that she was “taken by surprise” with Brayden. “It’s not just that he’s hot,” she says, “he has like, depth, and that’s, honestly, few and far between that you can find these days in men. He’s like a golden retriever. And I love it.”

Kat and Brayden then make out as the Paradise music swells. “She’s a great kisser,” Brayden says. “Kat Izzo is a great kisser. Ten out of 10, recommend.”

So, do Kat and Brayden last as a couple? According to Reality Steve, they’re not together after filming. “Kat Izzo’s engaged to John Henry,” he said on the Daily Roundup podcast.

Who else from Charity Lawson’s season heads to ‘Paradise’?

Brayden Bowers isn’t the only contestant from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette to go on Bachelor in Paradise 2023. Reality Steve noted several other men, including Tanner Courtad and Sean McLaughlin, were spotted on the beach during the early days of filming.

“I know that Sean’s gonna be there at some point,” Reality Steve said. “Tanner’s going to be there at some point. They might be in the initial cast, I don’t know.”

He also stated that fans can expect to see Aaron Bryant. “Aaron didn’t win because that guy’s on Paradise,” he noted.

