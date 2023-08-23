Fans planning to watch 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 should expect to see several women from Zach Shallcross's season of 'The Bachelor.'

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is coming soon, and fans can’t wait to see the complete cast listing. Bachelor Nation followers can expect to see men from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, as her season just ended in August 2023. As for the women, early spoilers note that most of the women come from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 cast: Women from Zach Shallcross’s season flood the beach

According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, most of the women from the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast come from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor.

Zach got his start on The Bachelorette Season 19 when he competed for Rachel Recchia’s love. While he and Rachel made it to the Fantasy Suites, something went amiss during their overnight date. Zach expressed that the woman he saw during the overnight date wasn’t who he thought he knew, and he self-eliminated. He then became the next star of The Bachelor in a dramatic season that left him engaged to Kaity Biggar.

“The women on Zach’s season are going to make up the majority of the women that are going to be on this season,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast.

Gabi Elnicki made waves during Zach’s season. She was the runner-up and the only woman to have sex with Zach during the Fantasy Suites. Fans adored Gabi’s quirky personality. Unfortunately, Reality Steve said that she won’t be on the beach this season.

“Gabi Elnick, I’ve heard, is not doing it,” Reality Steve said in another episode of the Daily Roundup on May 30, 2023. “But, you can pretty much expect a lot of Zach’s other women in the top 10. Jess [Girod], Kat [Izzo], Mercedes [Northup] …. I would think Greer [Blitzer] would go. I think she’s going; that’s another name. She’s top 10. But I haven’t heard that one for sure.”

“They ask everybody,” he added. “They literally ask everybody usually the second they’re in the car after getting eliminated on Zach’s season or eliminated on Charity’s season. Like, hey, would you be interested in Paradise?”

While the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast will include several of Zach’s women, fans will see women from other past seasons. “Last season, we had 44 people show up,” Reality Steve said. “We have no idea if they’re doing the casa amor twist this season. We have no idea.”

Kat Izzo gets close to Brayden Bowers from Charity Lawson’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

During The Bachelorette Season 20 Men Tell All, fans saw a clip showing Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast members Brayden Bowers and Kat Izzo. Brayden was the most controversial cast member in Charity Lawson’s season, and Kat made waves in Zach Shallcross’s season. According to the clip, the two get hot and heavy on the beach on a date.

The first Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 trailer shows Brayden also connecting with Rachel Recchia. Given the current evidence, it seems Brayden might be a popular cast member on the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

