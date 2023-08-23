Who gets married in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9? Here's what to know about the couple in the trailer who appear to have a wedding.

Now that The Bachelorette Season 20 has concluded, fans can get excited for ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. Male and female cast members from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette date on the beach hoping to find love. And an early preview shows a marriage happening on the beach. So, who gets married, according to Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding who gets married.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 spoilers: Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch get married

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers may disappoint fans, as the two people getting married on the beach are Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch from season 7.

Mari started on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor, and Kenny started on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season. Neither Mari nor Kenny found love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but they developed a close relationship while on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. They met on the first day of filming and hit it off, though it wasn’t smooth sailing throughout the entire season. Mari and Kenny briefly split, and Kenny pursued a relationship with Demi Burnett.

Ultimately, Kenny and Mari found their way back to each other, leaving Demi crushed. By the end of season 7, Kenny got down on one knee for Mari.

“I usually just say I’m happy being alone, but coming to Paradise and meeting you has changed the whole course of my life at this point,” Kenny admitted to Mari in one of the last episodes of season 7. “It took me 40 years to find the love of my life, and it’s worth the wait.”

Kenny Braash and Mari Pepin don’t have their actual wedding in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

As for the wedding in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, it’s reportedly not real. Reality Steve explained on the Daily Roundup podcast that while it looks like a real wedding for Kenny and Mari, they have separate wedding plans. The couple plans to have two weddings — one in Chicago, Illinois, and the other in Puerto Rico.

“When it comes to planning, I mostly just love watching Mari enjoy planning it all,” Kenny told Bachelor Nation. “But what we’re going to do is our Puerto Rican wedding is going to be a little bit smaller with family. Then we’ll do something in Chicago party-wise after. It will be a celebration. That’s where I’ll do more of the planning for the Chicago party. We are hoping for around the same time; we don’t know for sure yet. It could be early 2024 for that one.”

“Of course, we’re going to have our Bachelor Nation family at the wedding — they are all invited!” Mari shared. “Everyone from our seasons for sure. I think Kenny might be underestimating the size for the Puerto Rican wedding a bit because my family is gonna show up in droves. I think we’ll have at least 100. Our dogs are also going to be at both the Chicago wedding and the Puerto Rican wedding! They can travel. I usually bring them with me.”

In May 2023, Mari shared a photo to her Instagram Stories showing her and Kenny’s save-the-date invitations. The save-the-dates show a photo of Mari and Kenny kissing with the text, “Save our date, Mariela & Kenny.”

No couples from the season marry on the beach

While Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers indicate Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch “marry” on the beach, they seem to be the only ones. No other couples ring wedding bells on the beach, though fans will likely see a few engagements. Reality Steve noted several couples end the show together and remain together after filming.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve on the Daily Roundup podcast.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

