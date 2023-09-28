Only a few couples left 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 engaged, according to spoilers from Reality Steve. Here's who they are.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is here, and fan favorites from recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will hit the beach hoping to find love. Spoilers are already out regarding which contestants leave the beach together. And fans will see a couple of engagements go down this season. Here are Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers regarding the engaged couples.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 spoilers: These couples reportedly left engaged

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers from Reality Steve, only two couples leave the beach engaged. Aaron Bryant from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette and Eliza Isichei from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor leave engaged. And Kat Izzo from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor leaves engaged to John Henry Spurlock from Charity’s season of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve explained on the Daily Roundup podcast that he was clued into the engagements based on a dry-erase board on set. The board listed these four names just two days before the end of filming. Reality Steve later got confirmation via photos. A fan sent him photo and video evidence of Kat and John Henry in Virginia Beach.

“Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I’m pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming,” Reality Steve captioned a video on Twitter. “Here is a video of them last Saturday night, July 8, at Rudee’s in Virginia Beach. Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple.”

As for Aaron and Eliza, Reality Steve received additional footage showing Aaron and Eliza together after filming. “This was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby and posted on an Instagram story that was sent to me,” he captioned the tweet.

Aven Jones and Kylee Russell leave together without an engagement

Kylee Russell from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

While two couples leave engaged, Reality Steve notes another couple leaves together without an engagement. Aven Jones and Kylee Russell leave as a couple, according to Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers.

“An update on a Bachelor in Paradise couple,” Reality Steve shared via the Daily Roundup podcast. “I don’t know what happened to them on the show, but clearly post-show they are together. I’m assuming they either left as a couple but didn’t go to the Fantasy Suites. I don’t believe they got engaged at the end. I don’t think they were there at the end. It is very clear that Aven and Kylee are together.”

Steve noted Aven and Kylee both posted from the Jason Aldean concert in North Carolina post-filming. Aven and Kylee also posted photos from the same section of a Carolina Panthers’ pre-season game. The photos were “within 10 minutes of each other, and they were literally in the same section of the end zone,” he continued.

Only 1 former Bachelorette is hitting the beach for love

The preview for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 shows several former Bachelorettes hitting the beach this season, but only one becomes a cast member. Rachel Recchia joins the rest of the cast, hoping to find love after her failed relationship with Tino Franco.

Viewers hoped to see Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones hit it off. Aven was one of Rachel’s final men, and during the After the Final Rose special, he asked her if she’d be interested in going on a date. Rachel seemed very interested in the proposition. Unfortunately, they don’t pursue love this season.

This article was originally reported by Reality Steve on the Daily Roundup podcast.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

