Blayke and Rachel are among the 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' alums confirmed for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9. The new season premieres Sept. 28.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to TV this September, and ABC has revealed which familiar faces will be headed to the beach for the show’s ninth season. The cast includes former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia and Katie Thurston’s ex Blake Moynes, as well as several people from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, which ended on August 21.

Meet the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 cast

[L-R] Aaron Bryant, Rachel Recchia, Blayke Moynes from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Here are the Bachelor and Bachelorette alums who are headed to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Greer Blitzer of The Bachelor Season 27

Brayden Bowers of The Bachelorette Season 20

Aaron Bryant of The Bachelorette Season 20

Peter Cappio of The Bachelorette Season 20

Jessica “Jess” Girod of The Bachelor Season 27

Eliza Isichei of The Bachelor Season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Katherine “Kat” Izzo of The Bachelor Season 27

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries of The Bachelor Season 26

Olivia Lewis of The Bachelor Season 27

Sean McLaughlin of The Bachelorette Season 20

Blake Moynes of The Bachelorette Seasons 16 and 17

Mercedes Northup of The Bachelor Season 27

Rachel Recchia of The Bachelor Season 26 and The Bachelorette Season 19

Kylee Russell of The Bachelor Season 27

Aaron Schwartzman of The Bachelorette Season 20

Will Urena of The Bachelorette Season 18

Brooklyn Willie of The Bachelor Season 27

Catherine “Cat” Wong of The Bachelor Season 27

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 premieres Sept. 28

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. (That’s a new night for the show, which was originally supposed to air on Tuesdays.) The new show, The Golden Bachelor, airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Jesse Palmer returns as host for the new season of BiP, with Wells Adams behind the bar.

Three other former Bachelorettes – Thurston, Lawson, and Hannah Brown – will also appear this season. Additional cast will be announced throughout the season.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ trailer promises tense reunions and a medical emergency

ABC has also released a first look at the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, and it looks like there will be no shortage of romance, tears, and drama, especially when two exes reconnect.

“I don’t think Blayke’s gonna be happy that I’m here,” Hannah says in the season 9 teaser (via YouTube).

One couple will get married in paradise (click here for spoilers on who it is) while another cast member experiences a serious (and seriously gross) medical emergency, which the trailer plays for laughs. Sam from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is severely constipated, and a medic tells her she might have to “deliver almost like a poo baby.” That’s followed by footage of a turtle’s head emerging from its shell.

“Just remember one thing: it’s not your poop baby, it’s going to be our poop baby,” Aaron S. from Charity’s season tells her.

