ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is a hit with fans. We love watching Gerry Turner find love after the death of his wife, and he’s found lasting connections with Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima, his final two women. The Golden Bachelor finale will show who Gerry ultimately picks. So, when does the finale air?

When is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale?

The Golden Bachelor finale airs on Nov. 30, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The series takes a break during Thanksgiving week and returns after Fantasy Suites. Gerry Turner must choose between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist in Costa Rica during the finale.

Leslie and Theresa are highly different women, but they both hope to end up with Gerry. A preview for Fantasy Suites week shows Gerry telling Theresa that he’s in love with her. While Theresa’s over the moon to hear the words, she worries about what Gerry may be telling Leslie.

“I’ve always wanted to be in love again,” Theresa says while clips of her date with Gerry play. Gerry and Theresa ride horses together through a stream in Costa Rica. “It’s something I had given up on, so, it’s just amazing to me that it’s happened.”

In another clip of the Fantasy Suites, Theresa says, “He tells me he loves me, but I don’t know what he said to her.”

Clips of Leslie’s final date show her and Gerry descending a waterfall. “I love this guy,” Leslie says, “and I want to start sharing a life with him.” Yet another clip shows Gerry telling Leslie that he thinks she’s “the one.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites air on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Before The Golden Bachelor finale airs on Nov. 30, fans will see Gerry Turner take Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist to the Fantasy Suites. The overnight dates allow Gerry private one-on-one time with Leslie and Theresa without the cameras.

“People want to know what happens in these Fantasy Suites,” Gerry says in the preview. He then tells host Jesse Palmer that he loves the “idea of pillow talk, but, yeah, people my age still knock boots.”

A preview for the episode shows Leslie asking Gerry intimate questions. “When’s the last time you had sex?” Leslie asks Gerry. Gerry nearly spits his wine out when he hears the question.

During an interview with Bachelor Nation, Gerry said he felt “nervous and excited” for fans to see what unfolds during the Fantasy Suites. “The general assumption about Fantasy Suites is that it leads to, or it is the stage for, a physical intimacy,” Gerry said. “And, the reality was not that way at all for me in the Fantasy Suites that I had, but rather it was the perfect opportunity for the connection on a more emotional and intellectual level and the exchange of ideas and beliefs and values and all of that.”

Gerry Turner says he’s ‘very happy’ with how his season ends

We can’t wait to see how The Golden Bachelor finale ends for Gerry Turner. Overall, he admits that he’s “very happy” with what happens despite feeling upset with hurting feelings along the way.

“I’m very happy with how the season went,” Gerry said during an interview on The View. “There was excitement, there was joy, there were great dates, a lot of adventure.” As for the ending, Gerry says he “wouldn’t be sitting there with a big smile” on his face if his season ended poorly.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

