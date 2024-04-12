'The Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist discussed their fighting styles. Here's what Theresa said about 'yelling and screaming.'

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor brought Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist together, and they married shortly after their engagement. Gerry and Theresa seemed like a wonderful match, and they were both ready to live out the rest of their lives together. Unfortunately, they announced their plans to divorce in April 2024. Here’s what Theresa said about her and Gerry’s fighting style shortly before their heartbreaking announcement.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ winner Theresa Nist described fighting with Gerry Turner

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner found love on The Golden Bachelor. Unfortunately, their relationship wasn’t meant to last. While the couple seemed ready to move forward, they struggled with big decisions — such as where to live — behind the scenes.

Before Theresa and Gerry announced their plans to divorce, they spoke about their relationship on the Dear Shandy podcast. The hosts asked the couple about their fighting style, and Theresa revealed that she and Gerry are known to “yell and scream” their way through an argument.

“We yell and scream, and then say sorry, and then we’re better for it,” Theresa explained.

“It’s more like intellectual jousting to start with — point, counterpoint,” Gerry continued. “And then it’ll accelerate a little bit, and we start looking at each other like, ‘Really? I’m totally right.’ And then she’ll say, ‘No, I’m totally right.’ And then we go, yeah, it doesn’t matter.”

So, who apologizes first? “As far as the ‘I’m sorry’s,’ I think Theresa is a little better at that than I am,” Gerry admitted. “She’s pretty good at knowing when, OK, this isn’t important.”

After talking about their fighting styles, Theresa took back her initial comment. “I want to take it back — I don’t scream. I don’t yell,” she said.

The couple gave relationship advice before their separation

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist spoke on the Dear Shandy podcast about the greatest relationship advice they could offer to others.

“If there are issues in your relationship, don’t go to other people about it,” Theresa warned. “Don’t talk to anybody else about it. Talk to each other about it. Because then you get this opinion, and that opinion, and this opinion, and that opinion. And then it mushrooms out of control, and then people think that they should side with you and say how bad it is, and it’s not. You should just go to each other.”

Gerry thinks that couples need to pay more attention to each other’s body language. “Sometimes people listen too much with their ears and they need to watch body language and facial expression when they’re talking back and forth, and I think men especially,” he added.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce in April 2024

The first couple to come out of The Golden Bachelor are no longer. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce three months after their televised wedding. It seems the couple couldn’t agree on a living situation they both wanted. Theresa lives in New Jersey, while Gerry lives in Indiana.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said on Good Morning America.

A source told People that the couple started fighting shortly after their wedding day, adding that “it was never going to work.”

“Things have been tough for months,” the source said. “They’ve been fighting since right after the wedding.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.