‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Will Film Until the Cast Is ‘in a Nursing Home,’ Vinny Guadagnino Says

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV with season 6 on Jan. 26, 2023. In a video promoting the show, Dancing with the Stars Season 31 competitor Vinny Guadagnino mentioned filming the reality TV show for many years to come. Here’s what you need to know about the new season of JSFV and the possibility of future seasons.

Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Deena Cortese | MTV

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ started in 2018 and has been on for six seasons

After the original Jersey Shore ended in 2012, the cast went their separate ways to pursue other ventures. However, in 2018, MTV announced the return of the cast in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Everyone came back for the reboot except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and initially Angelina Pivarnick.

Since then, Angelina has joined the cast full-time. Meanwhile, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has appeared sporadically in the last few seasons of the series, which he stepped back from to address his mental health.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ could continue for many more years

In a tweet from the official Jersey Shore account, the cast of the MTV series answered some of the burning questions fans have like “Is Jersey Shore scripted?” When asked if Jersey Shore was still on, Vinny said, “Of course it’s still on.”

have no fear, the guidos are here to answer ALL your burning questions. ❤️‍? you heard the fam, #jsfamilyvacation returns JANUARY 26 on @mtv pic.twitter.com/romt8scNSc — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 30, 2022

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is on it’s like sixth season,” he elaborated. “We’ve done over a hundred episodes … we are relentless. We do not stop.” Vinny concluded: “We’re going to be filming Jersey Shore until we’re in a nursing home.”

So far, the show has been renewed for six seasons. Depending on how well season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation does with ratings, there could be more episodes in the future.

‘Jersey Shore’ cast returns with a new season on Jan. 26, 2023

Fans can tune in to the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will air weekly on “Jerzdays” at that time.

Based on the teaser trailer, fans can expect several trips in season 6. From New Orleans to see Pauly DelVecchio perform to Hollywood, where Vinny competed in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, the cast makes their way across the U.S.A in the new season. The cast also traveled to South Carolina to see Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino compete in a cornhole championship. Tune in starting Jan. 26 to see where else the Jersey Shore cast travels in season 6.

Angelina Pivarnick might get engaged in season 6 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

According to DJ Pauly D, Angelina got engaged during their trip to New Orleans. “He proposed to her tonight!” Pauly exclaims in a TikTok video (via Reddit). “Yeah buddy!” Who this man is remains unclear.

Some fans are convinced the alleged engagement is a setup for the show. In the teaser trailer, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi questions Angelina’s interest in Vinny, a plot point that has come up since the beginning of Jersey Shore. Tune in to season 6 to find out if Angelina has feelings for Vinny or gets engaged to the mystery man mentioned at Pauly’s New Orleans show.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV.