The wildly popular NBC series Friends was still four years into the future when one of its biggest stars began appearing in music videos for Jon Bon Jovi. In 1990, Matt LeBlanc was trying to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry when he was tapped to star in a video for Jon Bon Jovi’s first solo project, Blaze of Glory. He would go on to film a second one at the height of his Friends fame as well.

The video starred Jon Bon Jovi, but Matt LeBlanc got the girl

The premise of the “Miracle” music video centered on Jon Bon Jovi and his pals as they took a motorcycle road trip. En route to an undetermined location, they enter a small Mexican town and are welcomed by locals.

During a fiesta following a wedding, LeBlanc sees a beautiful young woman. They lock eyes.

After guitar riffs by Bon Jovi and Jeff Beck, the focus of the story returns to LeBlanc. He watches as tequila shots, including the worm, are passed around for those in a local bar.

The day is spent with Bon Jovi and his crew making friends with the group until dusk, when they exit the town on their motorcycles. As they ride off into a night lit with fireworks, LeBlanc and his new lady love head off together.

Matt LeBlanc was called for a second starring role in Bon Jovi’s ‘Say It Isn’t So’ video

By the time 2000 rolled around, Matt LeBlanc was an international superstar due to the success of his role as Joey Tribbiani on NBC’s Friends. He co-starred on the series from 1994-2004.

LeBlanc starred in the series alongside Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow. The series was must-see television, and its stars eventually earned $1 million per episode for their efforts.

However, in 2000, at the height of his Friends fame, Bon Jovi called on LeBlanc again to star in another music video for a song from the band’s album Crush. “Say It Isn’t So” was released on July 21, 2000, as the second single from their seventh studio album.

LeBlanc starred alongside supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilio Estevez also appeared in the music video.

The video was a series of different vignettes set on a studio lot. LeBlanc watched Claudia Schiffer burn their bed, signifying their relationship was over during its first scene.

Matt LeBlanc also appeared in other music videos during his career

Matt LeBlanc appeared in a promotional video for Alanis Morrissette’s single “Walk Away” in 1991. The fledgling actor starred in Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ “Into The Great Wide Open” clip that same year.

In 1994, almost 20 years after the song initially topped the charts, Bob Seger released an official video for “Night Moves.” In the clip, a pre-Friends LeBlanc fell hard for Melrose Place actor Daphne Zuniga.

The “Night Moves” music video was unique for several reasons. The song was first released in 1976.

An unofficial video for the tune was filmed in 1977. Almost two decades later, an older Seger performed the song for an official record company music video. LeBlanc starred in the leading role.

LeBlanc talked about his experiences making “Night Moves” in an interview with the BBC’s Top Gear. “I go down there, and I get in the little trailer to get ready, and someone knocks on the door and says, ‘Bob Seger would like to see you in his motor home.'”

“I go in the motor home, and he starts talking to me about what it was like when he was young: going to the drive-in and trying to pick up girls. He breaks out a bottle of tequila, and the next thing I know, we downed a whole bottle. Then they told me to come to the set; I’m drunk in the whole video,” LeBlanc concluded.

Matt LeBlanc is currently taking a hiatus from acting.