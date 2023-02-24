Angelina Pivarnick’s New Man Vinny Is ‘Giving Chris Energy’

After her marriage to Chris Larangeira ended, Angelina Pivarnick explored the single life. The Jersey Shore star previously had ties to a man from “Old Bridge” and later, her All Star Shore co-star. But now, the MTV star is allegedly spending time with a man named Vinny from Staten Island.

For clarity, this Vinny isn’t the same Vinny fans know and love from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. At publication, it’s unclear who this Vinny is, but he will appear in future episodes of JSFV Season 6. Until then, fans have a lot to say about what they’ve seen of Angelina’s new man on social media. Here’s everything Angelina has said about the new Vinny thus far, plus why fans think he gives off “Chris energy.”

Angelina Pivarnick’s Instagram Live featuring the new Vinny

In February 2022, Angelina went live on her Instagram. She appeared to be on a dance floor with Vinny, the man many fans presume is who proposes to Angelina in season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

It’s unclear if Angelina and Vinny are officially in a relationship or just friends, but that didn’t stop fans from pointing out how much he resembles her ex-husband. “He’s giving Chris energy,” one Instagram user commented on Angelina’s live (via Reddit). Several other fans agreed in the comments of the Reddit thread.

“He looks so much like Chris it’s creepy,” reads one comment. “Wait so she’s with a guy that looks like Chris and is named Vinny?” said another.

Angelina’s new Vinny is ‘a good lay and a good person’

In the last season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina mentioned talking to this man Vinny. “Wait, time out — she’s FaceTiming a guy at her house in the garage,” Deena Cortese announced in the season 5 episode. When Lauren Sorrentino asked the first letter of the man’s name, Angelina replied: “V.” Her roommates immediately guessed his name was Vinny.

According to Angelina, her Vinny from Staten Island is “a good lay and a good person.” She also talked about how “jacked” this Vinny is. At the time, Angelina said she wasn’t at the “point of seeing a future with anyone,” mentioning how she wanted to “enjoy herself.” Now, though, it seems that has changed.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 will feature Angelina’s new man

In November 2022, fans spotted the Jersey Shore cast looking shocked in a New Orleans restaurant. In a video posted to TikTok, Nicole and Lauren’s mouths are open as an unknown man holds Angelina’s hand and presumably proposes to her.

Later while DJing in the Big Easy, Pauly DelVecchio announced the man had proposed to Angelina. Whether or not the engagement is real, a promise ring, or some other type of gimmick for the show has yet to be determined. But the man appears to be this Vinny guy. Fans will have to tune in to the remaining episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 to find out.

Angelina’s divorce from Chris Larangeira was finalized in 2022

Seasons 3 and 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation prominently feature Angelina’s engagement and marriage to Chris. The end of their marriage also became part of the narrative for the MTV reality series.

In January 2022, Chris filed for divorce from Angelina. Their divorce was finalized on May 29, 2022.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.