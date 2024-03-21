MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans know all about Angelina Pivarnick and her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. The couple had their ups and downs through the years, and Angelina divulged in season 7 that she doesn’t know whether she wants to marry Vinny. More recently, Angelina’s sister exposed Vinny’s alleged poor behavior and yet another domestic incident.

Angelina Pivarnick’s sister went live on Instagram and exposed Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella’s bad behavior

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans know that Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny “2.0” Tortorella have their issues. The two met each other on Instagram in 2022 and got engaged in April 2023. But it hasn’t been easy for the couple. Angelina has been open with her Jersey Shore cast members regarding the issues that she and Vinny have encountered.

In March 2024, it appears Angelina and Vinny might have had another domestic issue at home. Several followers of Angelina’s sister, Amanda, said that Amanda went on Instagram Live while Angelina was on speaker with her. Angelina was speaking to another man, presumably a police officer, about how Vinny allegedly broke a door.

“She was on the phone with Angelina and listening to Angelina talking to another male,” the follower posted, according to a screenshot from MTV Reality Teaa‘s Instagram. “She was explaining how Vinny 2.0 broke a door apparently. Amanda kept saying how she’s done trying to hide how Vinny treats Angelina. … Amanda kept saying to Angelina, ‘Listen to the cop, sis. Just listen to him.'”

Another fan echoed this same report. “Angelina’s sister, Mandi, just went live on IG while on speakerphone with Angelina while listening to cops at Angelina’s home for another domestic incident with Vinny 2.0!!!!” the fan wrote in.

The couple had a ‘domestic’ incident in 2023

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans know that Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny “2.0” Tortorella had a “domestic” incident in 2023. Angelina initially called the cops on Vinny in July 2023, and she called a second time in November 2023.

Angelina’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told The Sun that Angelina and Vinny managed to work out their differences, and they’ve been going strong ever since police involvement. “I think what happened back in October or November was nothing more than a miscommunication in the manner in which it was reported,” Leonard Jr. said. “My recollection is that it was related to loud music. Nonetheless, everything is great between Angelina and Vinny, and I wouldn’t read too much into social media posts. The truth is he is at the house as we speak.”

Despite Angelina’s attorney’s statement, Vinny took to Instagram Stories to claim that Angelina mistreated him. “Don’t be a sheep and believe everything and anything you read,” he posted. “This relationship is exhausting, sad, and confusing. Then sprinkle in some good times. I wouldn’t wish the daily treatment I receive on my worst enemy.”

Angelina Pivarnick said on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 that she doesn’t see herself getting remarried

The first few episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 focused on Angelina Pivarnick’s personal life. She opened up to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley about how her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, still reaches out to her. She also admitted she’s not too keen on the idea of marrying Vinny “2.0” Tortorella.

“Things with me and Vinny took a little bit of a rough turn a little bit,” Angelina told the cameras. “But, we’re trucking along.”

“I don’t think I’m gonna get married again,” Angelina told Jenni and Sammi.

In another segment with the cameras, she admitted, “I just don’t want a repeat of what happened with my divorce. Divorce is not easy. It takes a toll on you. It’s very emotional.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

