'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Angelina Pivarnick hinted on her Instagram Stories that she has secrets she can't wait to divulge.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 focuses heavily on Angelina Pivarnick. The beginning of the season showed Angelina meeting her biological father, and she also questioned whether she wanted to continue her relationship with her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. On March 14, 2024, she hinted at a severe change in her life that fans must wait to hear more about.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows Angelina Pivarnick at her most vulnerable. The meeting with her biological father didn’t go as planned, and she has ongoing issues with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. It’s unclear what the rest of the season has in store for Angelina, but the cast seems fed up with her constant drama and wild, drunken behavior.

On March 14, 2024, Angelina took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans that she has news — but she can’t share what it is just yet. “So, I am currently in my house. So much is going on here. Yeah, I can’t say, because it’s gonna be on the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. So, just waiting. Just waiting! That’s all I can say.”

Angelina didn’t give any more clues regarding what her news could be about, but the clip of her on her Stories showed her smiling. This could indicate that she’s excited about what’s to come.

The news might be about her fiancé, Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans know that Angelina Pivarnick has been hot and cold with Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. At the beginning of season 7, Angelina admitted that her relationship with Vinny had been “rough” in the recent past. She also told Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley that she didn’t want to get married again after her previous divorce.

“I don’t think I’m gonna get married again,” Angelina said.

“I just don’t want a repeat of what happened with my divorce,” she later told the producers. “Divorce is not easy. It takes a toll on you. It’s very emotional.”

Vinny still appears to live with Angelina in March 2024, so Angelina’s news might have to do with her relationship with him. They might have set a wedding date or improved their relationship in some way.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 focuses on her conflict with Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans assume that Angelina Pivarnick’s friendship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is over. Angelina believes she deserves more credit for bringing Sammi back on to the show, but Sammi thinks Angelina is just jealous of her. Their conflict doesn’t seem resolvable, as neither woman believes they act out of turn.

Additionally, Sammi still doesn’t follow Angelina on social media. She unfollowed Angelina amid their conflict, and Angelina also unfollowed Sammi. Angelina started following Sammi again on Instagram, but Sammi didn’t follow suit.

In Angelina’s Instagram Stories, she hinted at another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Producers will likely ask both women to return to the show. We’ll have to wait and see if they can squash their beef before season 7 ends.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

