MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 heavily focuses on Angelina Pivarnick. Angelina is engaged to Vinny “2.0” Tortorella, but there’s trouble in paradise. At the beginning of the season, she told Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley that she and Vinny were hitting a rocky point in their relationship. And she also mentioned how she might want to use her ex-husband’s sperm to have children. Here’s what Vinny posted regarding the sperm comment later.

Angelina Pivarnick’s husband, Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella, responded after she claimed she wanted her ex-husband’s sperm

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 illuminates Angelina Pivarnick’s issues with Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. The couple got engaged in April 2023, but she admitted less than a year later that she and her husband-to-be were having issues. In the latest season of Jersey Shore, she told Sammiy “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley that she didn’t think she wanted to get remarried.

“I just don’t want a repeat of what happened with my divorce,” Angelina explained. “Divorce is not easy. It takes a toll on you. It’s very emotional.”

She also revealed that her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, started texting her. Chris told Angelina that he still loved her. “And then he’s like, ‘Hey, if you want to have a baby, I don’t mind giving you my sperm,’” she said.

“I go back and forth with it,” Angelina said in another conversation. “I don’t want marriage, but then, I do want a child.”

So, how does Vinny 2.0 feel about Angelina’s having kids with her ex? On March 11, 2024, Vinny posted a photo of him kissing Angelina in the car. A fan asked about the sperm situation in the comments.

“I thought she was talking to her ex Chris about having a baby with him, I watch Jersey Shore,” the fan wrote.

Vinny replied, “I heard that too. My seed is in the lead, but if I lose, at least I’ll be a stepfather.”

Chris Larangeira says he’s ‘very happy’ for his ex-wife on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 star

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick | Santiago Felipe/WireImage

So, does Angelina Pivarnick plan on having kids with her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira? It seems unlikely. While Angelina said in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 that she and Vinny 2.0 Tortorella were having issues, they appear to be in a better place now. Vinny regularly posts photos of him with Angelina, indicating they’ve mended their woes.

As for Chris, he wishes Angelina and Vinny the best. He posted to his Instagram Stories to clarify where he and his ex stand.

“Just to clarify for those that say I’m bitter or hate Angelina, that is the furthest from the truth,” he posted in the summer of 2023, according to MTV Reality Teaa Instagram. “You CAN NOT have any resentment if you truly want to heal and better yourself. I may joke around at times and all, but the truth is, I’m very happy for Angelina and her new fiancé. He seems like a great guy, and I’ve spoken to her a lot in recent times, and I always tell her how happy I am for her and wish her nothing but the best. Life is too short to live with anger and have hate in your heart. Love everyone, and love each day you’re alive.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.