Anna Duggar Now Receiving Church Counseling to Explore Marriage Options With Josh Duggar

Duggar family followers keeping up with Josh Duggar’s prison sentence are curious about Anna Duggar’s plans. Anna publicly supported Josh despite his crimes. But a source suggests she currently seeks church counseling to explore future options regarding her marriage.

Is Anna Duggar still married to Josh Duggar?

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar remain married despite Josh’s prison sentence. Judge Timothy L. Brooks gave Josh a sentence of 151 months, or about 12.5 years. Once Josh is released, he’ll have an additional 20 years of supervised release. Anna will be 46 years old by the time Josh leaves prison.

Like the rest of the Duggar family, Josh and Anna don’t believe in divorce. Divorce goes directly against the couple’s religious views. Josh and Anna went through tough times in the past, including a public cheating scandal that exposed Josh as having an account on the affair website Ashley Madison. But Anna made it clear that she didn’t want to give up on their marriage.

“I know there are those who think I have every right to walk away from this marriage,” Anna said in a Counting On episode. “I respect other people’s views. But in my heart, when I got married, I vowed to God first, and to Joshua, for better or for worse, ’til death do we part … my prayer and my heart’s desire is for our marriage to be restored.”

She’s reportedly receiving counseling from the church regarding her marriage

Anna Duggar doesn’t publically speak about where she and Josh Duggar stand now. But an insider told In Touch Weekly that Anna questions her future with Josh. Additionally, the insider noted Anna is seeking counseling from “leaders in the church” to get advice about what she should do with her marriage.

“Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” the source explained. “Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”

The source added that “10 years behind bars feels like a lifetime for her.” And while she “wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” she knows it “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future.”

Anna Duggar and the Duggar family reportedly have a tense relationship

Anna Duggar is reportedly unsure about her future with Josh Duggar. Some Duggar family followers may wonder why she doesn’t consult Josh’s family. Insiders noted Anna and the Duggars aren’t nearly as close now as they once were.

“The Duggar family fully supports Anna, but it’s complicated,” another insider told In Touch Weekly. “There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did. She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”

