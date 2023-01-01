Inmate at Josh Duggar’s Prison Says Everyone Tried to Talk to Duggar When He Arrived

Josh Duggar of the Duggar family was arrested and charged with obtaining child sexual abuse material. Followers of the famous family are curious as to what his life is like behind bars. Currently, Josh resides in FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. While he reportedly feared prison, a fellow inmate said the reality star became quite popular with the other inmates.

An inmate at FCI Seagoville said Josh Duggar was popular upon his arrival

Josh Duggar’s crimes put him and the Duggar family in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. His prison sentence resulted in TLC canceling Counting On, and Duggars, particularly Anna Duggar, are still dealing with the fallout.

An inmate at FCI Seagoville with Duggar gave a detailed account of prison life. According to The Marshall Project, the inmates at Seagoville get excited by incarcerated celebrities, and they treated Duggar’s arrival no differently. “We occasionally get people that are high-profile at this facility, and Duggar’s case seems exactly like with other celebrities,” the inmate stated. “Some people think they know you because you’ve been on TV, and everybody wants to talk to you.”

The inmate then added that his friend spoke to Duggar after waiting. “He said he was just a regular, nice guy, but everybody was trying to talk to him, so my friend waited his turn,” the inmate added. “It’s different running into a celebrity who’s not trying to build their brand — because they’re not trying to build their brand in prison.”

A separate source said the Duggar family member is ‘terrified of prison’ and violence from other inmates

The inmate with Josh Duggar at FCI Seagoville said sex offenders typically aren’t violent in prison. But a source told In Touch Weekly that Duggar was “terrified of prison” before starting his sentence.

“Even though Seagoville is low security and not known for violence against inmates, it does happen,” the insider stated. “And he’s going in for what fellow criminals and inmates despise: a child sex offender. No one feels sorry for him.”

Despite Duggar’s worries, there haven’t been any reports of him getting targeted in violent attacks. And the inmate shared with The Marshall Project that he even saw Duggar taking part in a workout video. This could indicate that Duggar feels comfortable in the prison despite the reports stating otherwise.

What are Josh Duggar’s charges?

So, what are Josh Duggar’s charges? The 19 Kids and Counting star was convicted of both possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material. This could have put him behind bars for 20 years. Instead, he received a 12-year sentence, according to Us Weekly.

“A Springdale man was arrested yesterday for receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children,” the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas stated. “According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

