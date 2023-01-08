Inmate Says Josh Duggar Is in No Danger in Prison

Duggar family followers continue to keep up with Josh Duggar now that he’s in prison for the next decade. Josh was charged with obtaining child sexual abuse material. And many insiders suggested he may face danger in prison due to the nature of his crimes. An insider recently suggested that Josh isn’t in danger at FCI Seagoville.

An inmate at FCI Seagoville says Josh Duggar isn’t in any danger in prison

Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Many prisoners face violence while serving their time, and Duggar family followers wondered if Josh Duggar would have to fend for himself while serving his lengthy sentence. He’s currently residing in FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. And according to a fellow inmate, Josh isn’t facing any danger while in prison despite what the tabloids claim.

The fellow inmate, Anthony Accurso, told The Marshall Project that “there were the sensationalist, gossip rag articles” centered on how Josh was “scared of getting attacked.” But “sex offender prisons are just not like that, and the BOP makes sure high-profile people are safe because it’ll be a black eye on the Bureau if they get hurt. So, they send them to the safest prisons they can, and those are the sex offender prisons.”

The inmate then went on to explain that FCI Seagoville didn’t have a lot of prison gangs. “In regular facilities, sex offenders usually aren’t involved in prison gangs because most won’t allow them in,” Accurso continued. “Here, it’s a little different because people in gangs are in the minority, so they will accept some sex offenders to keep up their numbers. It’s on a case-by-case basis; it depends on how heinous the crime was.”

Other inmates allegedly filed lawsuits due to prison assault and staff negligence

#CountingOn alums Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar returned to social media after a seven-month hiatus following their oldest son Josh Duggar's prison sentencing. https://t.co/X3giwNFrrO — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) December 27, 2022

Josh Duggar’s fellow inmate claims FCI Seagoville doesn’t have much violence. And this might be especially true for high-profile offenders. But The Sun reports some inmates at FCI Seagoville filed complaints and lawsuits due to assault.

“I was assaulted with a lock by an inmate who was paid by other inmates to do the assaulting,” an inmate alleged in their filing in October 2022. “I informed [staff] I am in fear for my life and can’t stay here. On Sept. 16, I was released back to the general public to only have my life threatened again.”

The medical team afterward put the attacked prisoner in the high-security Special Housing Unit. The judge then dismissed the case on Dec. 19, 2022.

The Sun reports another inmate filed a complaint against FCI Seagoville in October 2022 for “failure to provide [his] prescribed medication for 31 days while he was confined in the special housing unit at the total mercy of BOP staff.”

Is Anna Duggar still married to Josh? Insiders suggest he’s worried she’ll leave him

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

With so much chaos surrounding Josh Duggar in the media, Duggar family followers wonder about Anna Duggar. Thus far, Anna remains by Josh’s side. But some insiders suggested Josh remains concerned that outside influences might persuade Anna to leave him. The insider states Josh wants Anna to remain in Arkansas near his family so that others don’t get into her head.

“The problem is that Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family,” a source told In Touch. “He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids.” The insider continued that he “can’t raise his kids from prison and he’s afraid of outside influences.”

“He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family to guide his children,” they added. “He also fears that if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

