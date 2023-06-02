Is Anna Duggar in the Duggar Family Documentary, ‘Shiny Happy People’?

Duggar family followers can’t wait for the upcoming documentary, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The documentary follows the rise and fall of the famous family as Josh Duggar remains in prison for downloading child sexual abuse material. So, is Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, in the Duggar family documentary? Here’s what we know.

Is Anna Duggar in the ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ documentary?

Duggar family followers shouldn’t expect to see Anna Duggar in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Josh Duggar’s wife won’t appear in the docuseries. Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, will appear in the series, as will cousin Amy Duggar and her husband, Dillon King. It seems Jill is the only Duggar family member to talk in the limited series.

Executive producer Olivia Crist spoke to People about how she believes Jill wasn’t too sure about joining the documentary. “Understandably, I think, Jill was hesitant,” Crist explained.

“I think with all of our subjects, some people are really ready and gung ho to tell their stories and other folks, it takes a little bit more time and care and conversation to get them on board,” Crist noted. “And that translates over to the interview room as well. It’s really all about comfort level for people.”

As for Anna, she’s stayed out of the spotlight for several months following the announcement of Josh’s prison sentence. When Josh first received his sentence, she remained outspoken on social media regarding his innocence. However, she then deleted her Instagram. She occasionally spent time at Duggar family events, though she rarely poses for photos. Duggar fans also spotted her kids at Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s home.

She and Josh Duggar are still married despite his lengthy prison sentence

While fans shouldn’t expect to see Anna Duggar in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, she still likely maintains close relations with Josh Duggar’s family. Josh and Anna are still married in 2023. She reportedly regularly visits Josh at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. His release date isn’t until October 2032.

“We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” a source told the Daily Mail. “I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids. I don’t really know anybody else.”

In January 2023, other sources claimed that Anna might remain open to potentially divorcing Josh. “Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” a source told In Touch. “Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”

While Anna “wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” she knows it “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future,” the source continued.

Josh cheated on Anna in the past, and Anna talked at length about how she and Josh got through the difficult time as a couple. She never viewed divorce as an option before, so it’s tough to say how she feels now.

“I know there are those who think I have every right to walk away from this marriage,” Anna explained in a Counting On episode. “I respect other people’s views. But in my heart, when I got married, I vowed to God first, and to Joshua, for better or for worse, ’til death do we part … my prayer and my heart’s desire is for our marriage to be restored.”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets releases on June 2, 2023, on Prime Video.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

