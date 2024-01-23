Jill Dillard recently revealed that she knows her parents have read her memoir. She hasn't sat down to talk to them about it, though.

Jill Dillard spent months penning a tell-all book. It became an instant hit when it reached the masses late last year. Since then, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have sat down for several interviews and discussed the more salacious details of the book. In all of that, the duo has steered clear of mentioning Jill’s siblings, and they’ve tried to avoid discussing present-day family dynamics for the most part. That doesn’t mean they aren’t talking at all, though. Recently, Jill and Derick revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have read Counting the Costs.

Jill and Derick Dillard revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have read ‘Counting the Cost’

There have been a lot of questions from Duggar family followers since the release of Counting the Cost. More than anything, followers have wondered how the Duggar family reacted to what Jill wrote about them. The memoir did have some scathing parts, but none of the Duggars have offered more than a surface-level statement about the book. Still, many of them have reportedly read it.

Jill and Derick Dillard recently appeared on the Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby. During their appearance, they discussed Jill’s book and her family. Jill revealed that while she hasn’t had a one-on-one conversation about the memoir with her parents, she knows they’ve read it. She said that she wasn’t certain if they read the book or listened to the audio version.

Jill did not delve too much into their reaction to the memoir. She also didn’t discuss which of her siblings had read the book or what they had to say about it. Joy-Anna Forsyth, Jill Dillard’s first “buddy,” said she would read the book during a Q&A before its release. She has not commented on it since. Jinger Vuolo has spoken about the book but hasn’t commented on any specifics. The rest of the Duggar kids have stayed quiet.

Jill and Derick still haven’t sat down with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

While fans assumed the ice between the Duggars and the Dillards had thawed in time for Christmas, that might not actually be the case. Jill and Derick were spotted at the Duggars’ Springdale, Arkansas, home on Christmas day, but from the sounds of it, they still haven’t been in the room with both Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. During their podcast appearance, the duo admitted that they hadn’t seen the couple together since around the time Frederick Dillard was born. They welcomed their third child in July 2022. Jill Dillard’s book, Counting the Cost, was not released until September 2023.

Since Jill and Derick didn’t see Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on Christmas day, we can safely assume the picture that James Duggar snapped of the couple was taken during a brief pop-over at the house. Derick and Jill didn’t go into their Christmas festivities during their podcast appearance. Still, we think it sounds like they spent most of it somewhere other than the Duggar house.