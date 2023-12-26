The Duggar family hosted a Christmas Day celebration, and Jill Dillard and her family were in attendance. Following the release of Jill's book, fans assumed things were icier than ussual with the family.

The Duggar family hosted another massive Christmas event. James Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 13th child, documented the event on Instagram. James shared several photos from the family’s holiday event, but one, in particular, caught the Duggar family followers’ attention. Jill and Derick Dillard were invited to Christmas and agreed to attend despite the scathing memoir Jill released just a few months ago.

Jill and Derick Dillard spend Christmas with the Duggar family

James Duggar documented the Duggar family festivities on Instagram. That is where followers spotted something unusual. The holiday party had a few guests who hadn’t been seen in the house in years. Jill Dillard, Derick Dillard, and her youngest son were featured in one of James’ holiday photos.

In the photo, Jill and Derick seem to be enjoying some light conversation with none other than Jedidiah Duggar. Jed Duggar is one of the only Duggar kids who publicly shamed Jill for writing her book and speaking out against her father. The father of two liked a comment condemning Jill for speaking out against Jim Bob and his poor treatment of her.

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard appear in the Prime Video docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People’ | Amazon Content Services LLC

It is unclear how long the couple stayed at the Duggar family’s Springdale home, but the fact that they were there at all seems like an interesting development. Previously, Jill had mentioned that she hadn’t been at her parents’ house in years. Jill and Derick revealed that Jim Bob Duggar had specifically told them that all visits to the compound had to be cleared by him, and he needed to be present for their stay.

There were still Duggars missing from the holiday event

While Jill and Derick’s surprise visit shocked followers, it didn’t mean the whole family was together for the holiday. Jinger Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, did not return to Arkansas to celebrate Christmas. Instead, they traveled from their home in Los Angeles to Pennsylvania to celebrate with Jeremy’s family.

Ben and Jessa Seewald | YouTube/TLC

While James captured many of the Duggars in his photos, Justin Duggar appeared absent from the event. Justin lives with his wife, Claire Spivey, in Texas. The couple seems close to Claire’s parents. Jessa Seewald was also not spotted in the holiday photos. She likely opted to stay home this year despite living close to her childhood home. Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, welcomed a new baby just days ago.

Anna Duggar, the wife of incarcerated Josh Duggar, also didn’t appear in any photos. It is unclear if she spent Christmas with the family. She appeared in some footage of last year’s festivities but didn’t look happy about it.