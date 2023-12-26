Did you ever wonder how the Duggar family handled Christmas gifts? After all, buying for so many siblings seems like an expensive prospect. Recently, Jinger Vuolo, Jim Bob and Michelle’s sixth child discussed how the Duggar kids did Christmas growing up and how they do it now that many of Jim Bob and Michelle’s offspring have grown up and moved out.

Jinger Vuolo explains how the Duggar family approached Christmas gifts when she was a kid

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo discussed Christmas activities in a YouTube video posted on their channel earlier this week. Jeremy prompted Jinger to discuss her early Christmas memories. In her walk down memory lane, Jinger revealed how she and her siblings dealt with Christmas gifts growing up. Jinger said for many years, she bought presents for each one of her 18 siblings, even if that meant she purchased gifts at the dollar store. Based on Jinger’s recollection, the family compound was brimming with presents come Christmas morning. Assuming all 19 of the Duggars purchased one gift for each sibling, there were over 300 gifts under the tree just from the siblings.

Jinger and her siblings didn’t just get gifts from each other, though. Jinger also reminisced about waking up on Christmas morning to presents from her parents. She noted that each kid received a jar of pickles, the Duggar family’s favorite snack, and other goodies. Jinger recalled enjoying pizza-flavored Pringles as a Christmas treat.

The Duggar family moved to a different gift-giving strategy later on

The Duggars eventually switched Christmas gift-giving tactics, which made things a bit less chaotic. Jinger revealed that as she and her siblings became adults, the Duggar siblings started participating in a Secret Santa gift exchange. Instead of buying each sibling a gift, each Duggar kid was assigned one sibling to buy for. While the scene was much less chaotic, it seems as though it would have been less fun. Jinger didn’t reveal which siblings’ names she drew this year, but she won’t be in Arkansas to see them open their gifts anyway.

Jill and Derick Dillard, Ben and Jessa Seewald and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo | TLC/YouTube

These days, Jinger’s Christmas mornings are far less hectic. Because she lives so far from the Duggar family, she rarely makes it back to Arkansas for the holiday. She won’t be in the state this year, either. Instead, Jinger has opted to visit her family in Arkansas during less busy times of the year.

That doesn’t mean Jinger and Jeremy are hanging out solo for Christmas, though. The couple revealed they were traveling across the country to visit Jeremy’s family in Pennsylvania instead. They’ve spent several holidays with his far smaller family in recent years.