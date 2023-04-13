5 Unhinged Moments From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had several weddings in 2022, all of which are showcased in Hulu‘s ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. After the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas, the couple’s Elvis-led nuptials shocked many fans, but now they’re getting a front-row seat to the event. Discover five outrageous things about Travis and Kourtney’s Las Vegas wedding.

1. Elvis impersonator had technical difficulties during Kourtney and Travis’s wedding

‘Til Death Do Us Part opens with Kourtney and Travis’s Las Vegas wedding. In one behind-the-scenes moment, we see the Elvis impersonator who married them have technical difficulties setting up before Kourtney walks down the aisle. Eventually, Elvis got the “Bridal Chorus” cued up so he could walk Kourtney down the aisle.

2. Kourtney was so drunk she fell to the floor laughing

The Kardashians fans already knew Kourtney was drunk when she married Travis in Las Vegas. “She was drunk as a skunk laying on the floor throwing up,” Kris Jenner said in season 2, episode 6, “You Have No Idea How Iconic This Is!” But the Hulu special reveals more insight into why Kourtney fell to the ground. It’s all because of a misstep their Elvis-impersonating officiant made during the ceremony.

3. Elvis confused Kourtney for Khloé Kardashian

After Kourtney walked down the aisle, Elvis asked for a refresher on her and Travis’s first names. She reminded him of Travis’s name, but Elvis mistook Kourtney for her younger sister, Khloé. Instead of correcting him, Kourtney could all but keep it together.

“I Travis take you Khloé to be my wife,” Elvis started. “You guys, I’m gonna cry,” Kourtney said amid a fit of laughter. Travis’s drum tech Clemente corrected the officiant, who apologized. “I’m so — I Travis, take you Kourtney, to be my wife.” At this point, Kourtney fell to the ground laughing and repeating: “I’m gonna cry. We need to FaceTime Khloé.”

The faux Elvis continued to profusely apologized to Kourtney. “I won’t make that mistake again,” he said. Once Travis helped Kourtney off of the floor, their ceremony began.

4. Kourtney and Travis’s Elvis impersonator seemed annoyed

Amid the hilarity of Elvis confusing Kourtney with Khloé, the couple could not keep it together to repeat the officiant’s simple nuptials. After repeating himself several times, the impersonator appeared to be annoyed with the couple, almost begging them to “repeat after me.” Finally, Travis composes himself enough to repeat his vows.

5. Kourtney and Travis exchanged Elvis-themed vows at their Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney and Travis’s Las Vegas wedding vows started off traditional. But because Elvis was marrying them, their nuptials took a turn. “Baby, I promise to love you with all my heart,” Elvis asked Travis to repeat. He continued: “Kourtney, you’re my hunk a hunk a burning love.”

There was a similar Elvis flair when it came time for Kourtney’s vows. “You’re my steamroller, baby,” she said.

How many times has Kourtney Kardashian been married?

Kourtney and Travis had three weddings: one in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022. Then, on May 15, the couple got married in Santa Barbara with only Kourtney’s grandmother MJ and Travis’s father, Randy, present. They had a second wedding for two reasons. Firstly, MJ and Randy couldn’t travel to Italy for the couple’s third and final wedding. Secondly, Kourtney and Travis had to get married legally on United States soil in California before tying the knot in Portofino. That wedding took place on May 22, 2022.

