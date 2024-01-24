The first Kardashian-Jenner sister to appear at Paris Fashion Week 2024, Kylie Jenner donned a noticeably natural look.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters rarely miss Paris Fashion Week. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall have all made personal and style statements during the semiannual event.

For Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 showing, Kylie Jenner was the first sister to appear. The 26-year-old stepped out in front of cameras as she entered the Jean Paul Gaultier, catching eyes with her undone beauty and a “naked” ensemble.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Since 1982, the John Paul Gaultier fashion label has appeared on runways in New York, Paris, and beyond.

Kylie Jenner began donning Gaultier pieces earlier in her career, including several JPG gowns for the 2023 Met Gala and its afterparty. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also served as the face of Gaultier’s ready-to-wear line in the spring of 2023.

Today, however, Kylie served a sheer, naked look instead. She brought elements from both JPG and its Spring 2024 guest designer, Simone Rocha, into her styling by way of a corset and sheer fabric.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kylie donned a gauzy, strapless Jean Paul Gaultier dress, which sported a sweetheart neckline and elegant draping. She layered the off-white gown over a matching corset. The shapewear’s notable boning emphasized her waist and hips as Kylie paused inside the building pre-show to pose for photos.

Fashion editors noted that her clear platform heels were reminiscent of the footwear beloved and maligned by many. The square toe and pearl toe-ring accent added to the vibe.

Kylie Jenner at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s makeup was one part “clean girl” aesthetic and one part Old Hollywood. Her lashes, brows, and pout were beautifully emphasized despite the look being rather understated.

The mother of two‘s updo swept her soft curls into a bed head, which she undid once seated for the JPG runway show. Kylie’s voluminous locks called to mind bedhead in the best possible way.

Kylie Jenner at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 | Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner last made headlines at the Golden Globes alongside her date, Timothée Chalamet. The pair were noticeably cozy, often sharing kisses and whispers during the awards show.

So far, the American-French actor has not joined Kylie for Paris Fashion Week. Both celebs have cited busy schedules as keeping them apart at times. However, Kylie and the Wonka star have been spotted together since January of 2023 and seem to be building a strong foundation.

Only time will tell if Kylie continues to embrace Chalamet and her more sophisticated, natural style.