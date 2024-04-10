Good things come in threes, or that’s what Jenna Dewan believes. The mother of two has a third on the way, but that’s not stopping the 43-year-old from going out on the town. Yesterday, Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, went all out for the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024. “Mom & dad hit the town,” she captioned some photos of her outfit on Instagram. See The Rookie star’s sexy gown and growing belly bump:

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Although Dewan and Kazee, 48, met in 2012 when he starred in the Broadway show Once, they did not get together until 2018. Dewan and her now ex-husband, Channing Tatum, announced their separation in early 2018. The former couple were legally declared single in November 2019, according to People. Dewan and Kazze announced their engagement in February 2020, shortly before the pandemic.

Jenna Dewan at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 on April 09, 2024 | 1st and 3rd photos: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; 2nd photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Since then, Dewan has embarked on two pregnancies with Kazee. In addition to her 10-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum, Dewan shares Callum, 4, with Kazee, as well as their future second child. The Step Up star announced she and Kazee’s second baby via Instagram on January 2017, 2024. Although we aren’t sure exactly when their child is due, given the timing of her announcement and her pronounced belly, it’s likely within the next three months.

Jenna Dewan on April 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Revealing her ample belly, Jenna Dewan wore a black satin dress with cut-outs at the torso. The gown’s choker collar and plunging necklace showed off her curves. Dewan cradled her bump with a halo of marabou feathers along the sleeves of her matching shrug. She wore dangly diamond earrings and pinned her brunette waves into an Old Hollywood-style updo.

Nikki Reed, Jenna Dewan, Lisa Rinna, and Laura Brown attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 on April 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

Dewan and Kazee joined dozens of celebrities and fashion professionals at a private home in Beverly Hills for the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. The nonprofit aims to support young artists and help them achieve worldwide recognition. The event honors designers across various categories ranging from inclusivity to accessories. Notable guests included Jessica Biel, Glen Powell, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Heidi Klum, Kelsea Ballerini, Paris Hilton, Selma Blair, Zooey Deschanel, and Kelly Rowland.

Jenna Dewan on February 20, 2024 in Manhattan; Dewan on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen | 1st and 2nd photos: MEGA/GC Images; 3rd photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The last time cameras spotted Dewan was on February 20 in Manhattan. The Witches of West End actor walked across an NYC street on her way to film Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. While filming the Bravo talk show, Dewan’s stomach showed off her pregnancy via a ruched black midi dress.