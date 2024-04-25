Dua Lipa has been giving 'The Matrix' vibes since late March when the singer debuted the first of many leather trench looks.

If Dua Lipa was building a capsule wardrobe, she would absolutely include an oversized leather trench coat. See the Argylle star's jackets of choice and how she accessorized them:

Dua Lipa in Midtown on April 24, 2024 | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Most recently, Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City for media interviews and some big-city fun. As she entered Midtown’s SiriusXM Studios — likely publicizing her forthcoming album, Radical Optimism — she donned her third trench of the last 30 days. The “Levitating” singer wore an oversized black leather trench coat with a Mandarin-style collar and large buttons. The jacket likely included shoulder pads as Dua’s lithe figure doesn’t normally strike such a dramatic silhouette.

Dua Lipa visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2024 | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Dua Lipa wore straight-leg denim and slingback pointed-toe heels underneath her trench. She accessorized with diamond chain-link earrings and carried a Jodie Intrecciato Mini Studded Leather Hobo Bag from Italy’s Bottega Veneta ($4,600).

Dua Lipa out promoting her new album ‘Radical Optimism’ on April 04, 2024 | Neil Mockford/GC Images

As Dua Lipa celebrates making history on the Hot Dance chart with singles at Nos. 1, 2, and 3, she’s embracing her signature style. The “Sweetest Pie” singer wore another leather trench coat while promoting Radical Optimism in London on April 4, 2024. The pantsless look included a green leather coat, zip-up turtleneck, sheer black hosiery, and black knee-high boots.

Dua Lipa on April 04, 2024 in London | Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dua Lipa carried a matching tote bag and accessorized with silver geometric hoop earrings and several rings. Her gorgeous red locks tumbled down her back in subtle undone waves. Regarding makeup, the Barbie actor wore her go-to winged liner, a natural pink lip, and red mani.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at London St. Pancras Station after taking the Eurostar from Paris on March 26, 2024 | Neil Mockford/GC Images

About one week prior, Dua Lipa channeled Keanu Reeves’s Neo in perhaps her most Matrix-style trench. She commuted through London with her new beau, Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, reports Marie Claire. As the British actor and Albanian singer attempted to avoid cameras, fans noticed her classic-black floor-length trench coat and trendy black and white sneakers. Dua Lipa carried a black Hermès Birkin bag that she decorated with fun keychains and a hairclip.